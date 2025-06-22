Sports Vouchers record smashed as gymnasts land new hub

The expanded Sports Vouchers program has already delivered more cost of living relief to families than last year, with gymnastics one of the most sought-after activities to access support and help more young South Australians to be active.

It comes as an upgraded gymnastics hub supporting a growing number of athletes in Adelaide’s south officially opens today, delivering on a Malinauskas Labor Government election commitment through a $3 million contribution.

In the first five months of 2025, the Sports Vouchers uptake has topped the entire 2024 calendar year – totalling over $10 million in support and more than 100,000 vouchers, to May.

Latest figures show over $11.5 million in support and more than 115,000 vouchers have now been claimed, compared to around 98,000 vouchers in total last year.

The most popular activities in 2025 to date are soccer, Australian rules football, swimming, netball and gymnastics.

The Paul Murray Recreation Centre, at Happy Valley, has undergone a $5.45 million redevelopment – enabling hundreds more participants to join the Hub Gymnastics Club, which calls the centre home.

The club caters for more than 800 gymnasts across all age groups and genders and is experiencing significant growth with a waitlist of around 200 girls and boys.

Key features of the project – a partnership between the State Government, Federal Government and City of Onkaparinga – include:

Bigger gym hall and new mezzanine viewing area.

Dedicated Kindergym.

Multi-use community room used by the 50s Plus Activity Group.

Improved kitchen, foyer, office, carpark and amenities.

Nearly doubling the centre’s size, to 2000 square-metres.

Additional capacity will help Hub Gymnastics Club to welcome more members and expand their programs amid increasing demand across the region.

Transforming the recreation centre, built in 1975, will ensure the facility continues to serve the community’s current and future needs – building on the Government’s commitment to get kids off screens and active.

This year the Malinauskas Government announced it would double the number of $100 sports vouchers to two per child per calendar year, in addition to including music lessons and active recreation for the first time as part of the $54.6 million investment over four years.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The Sports Vouchers program continues to smash records and provide families more opportunities to embrace the activities their children love.

The strong uptake is another way we are getting young South Australians off their screens and engaged in their communities.

Our Government recognises the growth of gymnastics and is delivering projects that help meet demand on the sport’s facilities and enable athletes to participate.

Attributable to Erin Thompson

This was a key election commitment of mine, and I’m proud to see it delivered for our community – a state-of-the-art gymnastics facility that will give hundreds more local kids the chance to get active and thrive.

Before this upgrade, around 400 kids were stuck on a waitlist. Now, they’ll have access to a world-class space where they can learn, grow and build lifelong skills.

This isn’t just an investment in bricks and mortar – it’s an investment in our kids’ health, confidence and future.

Attributable to Hub Gymnastics Club head coach, Emma Murray

The project is fantastic for our members and the community around us, as well as gymnastics as a whole within SA.

Gymnastics is such a wonderful sport for life, it sets the building blocks for a great future in any sport. Gymnastics teaches resilience, discipline and perseverance. Everyone should participate in their lifetime, and this building is giving us the resource to be able to offer this to even more people.

The best part for myself and my family is the legacy of being able to do this all in my dad's name, the late Paul Murray OAM.

Now with his grandchildren participating at the club it feels even more of touching moment and legacy. Dad whilst dreaming of this moment for years – I don't think would quite believe what we have been able to achieve.

Sports vouchers have also been a great tool to allow participation, we know gymnastics is one of the top programs that utilise the vouchers and we encourage all of our eligible children and families to use them. We are proud to be contributing to children participating in exercise in a fun, safe and educational environment.

Attributable to Assistant Minister for Junior Sport Participation Rhiannon Pearce

We want to support our kids to get off their screens and out living healthy, active lives. We know it’s good for both their physical and mental wellbeing, and also helps to develop important life skills.

We don’t want cost to be a barrier for families, and it’s great to see the significant uptake in the program thanks to measures the Malinauskas Government has implemented in this space.

Attributable to Federal Member for Kingston Amanda Rishworth

The Federal Government is proud to have contributed more than $1.4 million to transform the Paul Murray Recreation Centre into a modern facility for the people of Adelaide’s Southern Suburbs.

These upgrades will serve a wide range of community needs – for too long Hub Gymnastics has had a waiting list of over 350 young people to participate in gymnastics. These vital upgrades will mean more young people will be able to pursue gymnastics for the first time and those pursuing competitive gymnastics have a quality training facility.

Attributable to State Member for Hurtle Vale Nat Cook

I've lived in the southern suburbs my entire life and participated in gymnastics as a child.

This is a game changer for our community and one of the biggest investments we've seen for families and children in sport.

Attributable to City of Onkaparinga Mayor, Moira Were

The improvements to this asset will be for southern gymnasts, those travelling here to compete, and for those who’ll attend the new KinderGym and 50s Plus Activity Group.

The premier multi-generational facility will meet booming participation in gymnastics in the south while strengthening the pathways for young athletes to realise their dreams.