Vermont State Police investigates shooting in Berkshire

BERKSHIRE, Vermont (Sunday, June 22, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon, June 22, 2025, in the Franklin County town of Berkshire.

 

Police received a report shortly after 5 p.m. of a shooting at a home on Vermont Route 118. The number of people involved and the extent of injuries are currently under active investigation. No one is in custody.

 

VSP requests that anyone who might have information that could assist in this case call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

No other information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

 

