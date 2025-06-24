New Book 'Healing Millions' Helps Healers Build Profitable, Soul-Aligned Businesses Without Burnout or Guilt

Healing Millions: Heal, Earn, and Impact Millions By Doing The Work You Love. Even If You Start From Scratch and Have Zero Audience and Business Experience, by Nina Maglic

Healing Millions offers a proven path to help heart-led healers build profitable, soul-aligned businesses—without burnout or sacrifice.

This isn’t just a business book—it’s a global call to heal. For heart-led healers ready to create impact doing what they love, even if they're starting from scratch.” — Nina Maglic

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can you build a profitable, scalable healing business without selling your soul or sacrificing your peace and family life? Nina Maglic , intuitive marketing strategist and energy healer, says yes and shows you exactly how in her transformational new book: Healing Millions: Heal, Earn, and Impact Millions By Doing The Work You Love. Even If You Start From Scratch and Have Zero Audience and Business Experience.Blending soulful guidance with strategic clarity, energy healing, and mindset work, Healing Millions is the guidebook every healer has been waiting for. Whether you're a complete newbie or a seasoned coach, this book meets you exactly where you are. Nina helps readers overcome self-doubt, simplify their business, and finally make the income and the impact they were born for.“This isn’t just a business book. It’s a global movement to bring peace, love, and healing into the world. It’s for the healer who feels called to make a difference through the work they love, even if they’re starting from zero.”— Nina MaglicA Soul-Aligned and Strategic Path to ProsperityWith over 18 years in marketing and more than five years as a practicing healer, Nina Maglic brings a grounded yet deeply intuitive approach to building a business that heals the world, without burning out the healer.In Healing Millions, readers will learn how to:- Build a profitable, predictable business—even if you start with zero experience or audience- Attract soul-aligned clients who are excited to pay, stay, and refer- Heal visibility fears, imposter syndrome, and money blocks- Create offers that are aligned, magnetic, and easy to sellAbout the AuthorNina Maglic is the founder of Healing Millions® —a global movement to bring more peace, healing, and love into the world by helping spiritual entrepreneurs grow thriving businesses and serve more people through their sacred work.Born in the midst of the Bosnian war, Nina transformed deep early-life pain into powerful purpose. Today, she blends energy healing, divine strategy, mindset work, and marketing expertise to help healers rise—without burnout or sacrificing their freedom, families, or values.Through her Healing Millionsplatform and signature IlluminatedExperience, Nina is lighting the path for a new generation of spiritual entrepreneurs to step fully into their power and make the impact they were born for.What Readers Are Saying"With Nina's expert guidance, you can make significant strides towards not just envisioning but actually living your life's purpose. Let Healing Millions be your guide to achieving profound personal and professional transformation. It may be one of the most rewarding decisions you can make for your future."— Dr. Cornelia Kawann, Award-Winning Scientist, Electrical Engineer, Best-Selling Author & Personal Energy Strategist“Healing Millions is THE book for any healer or coach ready to shift from hobbyist healer to serious entrepreneur and make the impact (and income) you're meant to.”— Dr. Beverly Wixon, Happiness & Abundance Mentor“Nina’s book is, in a word, BRILLIANT—a real breath of fresh air! It’s a GPS for healers who want results without getting lost. If you do one thing to help yourself help others: buy this book.”— Marie Bailey, Grief CoachBook AvailabilityHealing Millions: Heal, Earn, and Impact Millions By Doing The Work You Love. Even If You Start From Scratch and Have Zero Audience and Business Experience is available now on Amazon Media Contact & Speaking Inquiries:Nina Maglic📩 contact@ninamaglic.comAbout Healing MillionsHealing Millionsis a global movement founded by Nina Maglic to help spiritual entrepreneurs build soul-aligned, purpose-driven businesses that generate lasting income, deep impact, and inner peace. Through coaching programs, memberships, a podcast, and done-for-you services, Healing Millionsblends business strategy with energy healing and mindset work to help heart-centered healers rise, serve more clients, and grow thriving businesses—without burnout. A portion of every program supports global initiatives, including children’s cancer research, scholarships for women in low-income countries, and free healing resources for kids through the Spark of Joy initiative.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.