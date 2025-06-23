Own The Day: The Black Friday Lifestyle Brand is Now Available for Acquisition

Our Black Friday at The Mall

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move that redefines the future of holiday shopping, Empire License, Inc. is offering full acquisition rights to Black Friday Lifestyle, the first fully integrated consumer, retail, and media brand built around the most powerful shopping day of the year.With a suite of proprietary products and media experiences already developed, Black Friday Lifestyle is not just a brand - it's a movement. The company behind the campaign is now inviting corporations, retailers, and entertainment giants to take exclusive ownership of this once-in-a-generation opportunity.The Black Friday Lifestyle Ecosystem Includes:* Black Friday Select - A generative AI shopping assistant to guide consumers through deals all year long (name).* Black Friday Loyalty Rewards Card - A points-based campaign that keeps shoppers engaged year-round and spikes holiday traffic.* Black Friday Plush (AI Powered Doll) - A holiday powered collectible powered by smart features for kids, adults and collectors alike.* For more please visit our website at www.bfcharacter.com Why This Matters:"Whoever owns Black Friday Lifestyle won't just participate in the holiday season - they'll own the day, " said Emory Williams, President of Empire License, Inc. "Every time Black Friday is mentioned, this brand becomes the mental shortcut - the emotional connection for millions of shoppers."This intellectual property is available for exclusive acquisition, allowing one company to dominate seasonal mindshare, supercharge customer engagement, and become the face of holiday commerce across retail, AI, entertainment, and loyalty marketing.An Invitation to Retailers & Media Leaders:Whether you are an Amazon, Apple, Walmart, Disney, Target, Macy's or another visionary company - this is your chance to command the holiday season like never before. The Black Friday Lifestyle is ready to scale, license, and deliver an unforgettable omnichannel experience.Acquisition Inquiries & Investment Details:To receive the confidential investment brief, valuation sheet, and full pitch materials contact: Emory Williams President & CEO, Empire License, Inc. www.bfcharacter.com 305-407-6010 Email: elwill1@yahoo.com

