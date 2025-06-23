Fraser Allport Announces: Annuities Gain Popularity in Pension Plans as Retirees Seek Lifetime Income Security

Serving Clients since 1982 Experience Matters

Fraser Allport highlights why annuities are becoming a foundational strategy in retirement planning amid market volatility and longer life expectancy.

All knowledge comes from Experience” — Albert Einstein

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Americans live longer and face increasing market uncertainty, many retirees are turning to annuities to ensure predictable, lifetime income. With over 43 years of financial advisory experience, Fraser Allport outlines five key reasons why pension plans are incorporating annuities more frequently:1. Providing Guaranteed Lifetime IncomeAnnuities function similarly to pensions, offering consistent income throughout retirement . This structure helps address the common concern of outliving one’s savings.2. Managing Investment Risk and Market VolatilityProducts like Fixed Indexed Annuities offer protection of principal while still providing guaranteed lifetime income—regardless of market performance.3. Offering Flexibility and CustomizationAnnuities can be tailored through a variety of payout options, including joint-spousal income, period-certain payments, and deferral strategies for estate planning.4. Delivering Tax AdvantagesDeferred annuities allow for tax-deferred growth, which helps extend the value of retirement assets and delay taxes until income is withdrawn.5. Bridging the Retirement Income GapFor retirees whose Social Security and savings are insufficient, annuities can create a “personal pension,” delivering guaranteed monthly income for life.“Annuities are increasingly being added to pension strategies because they provide what many retirees want most—principal protection and guaranteed income for life,” says Allport. “They essentially create a paycheck that lasts as long as you do.”To learn more or schedule a complimentary consultation with Fraser Allport, visit www.fraserallport.com , or book directly at www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor About Fraser AllportFraser Allport is the Owner of The Total Advisor, LLC, based in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary , Certified Estate Planner™, and National Social Security Advisorwith 43 years of experience. Fraser specializes in holistic financial services, including Retirement, Estate, Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Planning. He offers personal consultations via phone, Zoom, or in person and provides pro-bono educational workshops for organizations, schools, and businesses.

