The Ugly Company Emerges as Breakout Brand with Walmart Backing

FARMERSVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ugly Company is capturing national attention as a brand rewriting the playbook on food waste, rural revitalization, and clean-label snacking. With Walmart backing and expanded retail traction, the California-based startup is fast becoming a standout in sustainable food innovation.Founded by U.S. Army veteran and fourth-generation farmer Ben Moore, The Ugly Company transforms cosmetically imperfect fruit into dried snacks—no added sugar, no preservatives, and nothing wasted. Today, its products are available in more than 3,500 retail locations, including Walmart, Sam’s Club, CVS, and Sprouts.“This isn’t about following a trend—it’s about solving a real problem,” said Moore. “We’re rescuing fruit, supporting growers, and delivering clean nutrition people can trust.”The momentum comes amid a shifting national landscape. Seventy percent of U.S. packaged foods are ultra-processed, prompting concern from consumers, parents, and policymakers. RFK Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative calls for removing ultra-processed foods from school lunches, and major brands like Heinz and General Mills are eliminating artificial dyes in response to public pressure.The Ugly Company has rescued more than 13.7 million pounds of fruit, saved 445 million gallons of water, and created over 94 full-time jobs in California’s Central Valley.Following Walmart’s Open Call and U.S. Manufacturing Fly-In, Ugly expanded from 145 Sam’s Club locations to 190 Walmart stores. In May, Walmart recognized Ugly as a leading mission-driven brand during its Small Business Month spotlight.With growing momentum in retail, policy, and media, The Ugly Company is engaging in selective, private conversations with strategic partners for its next phase of growth—always in accordance with SEC regulations.About The Ugly CompanyFounded in 2018, The Ugly Company transforms cosmetically imperfect fruit into clean, shelf-ready snacks. Based in Farmersville, California, it is a national leader in upcycled food innovation , regenerative agriculture, and rural economic development—with distribution in over 3,500 stores and growing.Media Contact:Ben Moore, Founder & CEOb.s.moore@theuglyco.comLinkedIn: Ben Moore

