Invest in Kansas: Tuley's Platform to Rebuild Schools, Health, and Economy

Marty Tuley Announces Campaign for Governor of Kansas.

LAWRENCE, KS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marty Tuley, educator, parent, and lifelong Kansan, has officially announced a campaign for Governor of Kansas in the 2026 election.Platform Priorities Include:⦁ Raise public school teacher pay to be among the top 25 states nationally⦁ Two healthy school meals a day for every Kansas public school student⦁ Eliminate cell phones during school hours in public schools⦁ Support legal cannabis with tax revenue invested in Kansas schools⦁ Oppose private schools receiving taxpayer funds or competing in public school athletics⦁ Rebuild rural economies by strengthening local schools and food systems⦁ Secure but accessible borders⦁ Address obesity as a statewide health crisis — prevention over endless treatment⦁ Prioritize Kansas-grown businesses through balanced taxation and supportive regulation⦁ Oppose tax cuts as a political tool; focus on solutions, not short-term giveaways⦁ Support wind and solar energy; reduce plastic use statewide⦁ Transition Kansas government to a paperless system⦁ Make voting easy and accessible, including electronic options⦁ Oppose transgender girls competing in girls’ sports — fairness and safety matter⦁ Emphasize that prosperity requires investment—not austerity or cuts“We have the geography, the work ethic, and the heart to lead the country again in education, agriculture, energy, and small business.”For media inquiries, please contact:Marty Tuleymartytuley@gmail.com785-312-4050

