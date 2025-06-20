When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 20, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 21, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Face Rock Creamer Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Curds

Company Announcement

Face Rock Creamery of Bandon, Oregon is voluntarily recalling two specific lots of its Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Curds, 6oz. cups, Use By date 08292025, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected product was distributed in Trader Joe’s locations in Northern California (locations in Monterey, Fresno and all locations North) and Northern Nevada (locations in Carson City, Reno, and Sparks), and is identified by the following information:

The Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Curds was packaged in a clear in a sealed plastic cup with lid and has the UPC 8 51222 00528 7. It has the Lot numbers 20250519VS01 and 20250519VS02, and the Use By date of 08292025.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has notified U.S. FDA and Oregon Department of Agriculture, and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For any questions, please contact our Customer Care team through email to info@facerockcreamery.com at any time. Consumers will receive a swift response during business hours 8AM – 5PM PST.

Face Rock Creamery is committed to ensuring the safety and quality of our products and is working closely with our distribution partners and regulatory agencies to resolve the matter swiftly and thoroughly. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the trust our customers place in us.