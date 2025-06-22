Luxury Condominium in Prime Los Angeles Beverlywood Location Is Now Available at Exceptional Value

Spacious living room full of light

This excetional home could change lives of the lucky professionals in Century City, Beverly Hills, or Westwood once they become its new owners.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodeo Realty is excited to announce an exclusive opportunity to own a sophisticated condominium at the newly reduced and highly competitive price, ensuring an extraordinary value in the prestigious neighborhood of Beverly Hills Adjacent. Located at 1223 Roxbury Drive, Unit 305, this exquisite property combines modern elegance with unparalleled convenience, now available at a attractive price.This stunning condominium offers a perfect blend of luxury and functionality, making it an ideal choice for discerning professionals seeking comfort and style. Boasting spacious interiors, the unit is meticulously designed with high-end finishes, state-of-the-art appliances, and tasteful decor to cater to the lifestyle needs of its residents.Situated in a coveted location, this property is a stone’s throw away from the bustling hubs of Century City, Westwood, and Beverly Hills. Professionals working in these vibrant business districts will find the convenience of a short commute immensely appealing. The area’s cultural attractions, upscale dining, and premier shopping venues enhance the allure of this location.** Key Features: **- Expansive living area with abundant natural light- Modern kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances- Luxurious master suite with elegant bathroom- Access to building amenities including a fitness center and secure parking- Low HOA DueThe newly adjusted pricing presents a lucrative investment opportunity, making it particularly attractive to real estate investors and potential homeowners looking for substantial savings.Rodeo Realty invites you to explore this rare offering. Join us for an open house to experience firsthand the luxurious lifestyle this property facilitates. Additional inquiries and private viewings can be arranged by contacting the listing agent, Irina Hill, to discover how this condominium can be the next place you call home.**About Rodeo Realty:**Rodeo Realty is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury properties in the Los Angeles area. With a commitment to excellence, we provide unparalleled service to our clients, ensuring the realization of their real estate dreams.

