Hapeville, GA (June 21, 2025) - At the request of the Hapeville Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Hapeville, GA. Michael Jermaine Boyce, age 41, of College Park, GA, was shot and injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at about 3:45 a.m., a person at the Atlanta Airport Hilton called 911 and reported that multiple gunshots had been fired in the room next to theirs. Hapeville PD officers responded to the hotel and attempted to make contact with Boyce who was in the room where the shots were fired. As officers spoke to Boyce through the closed door, Boyce began shooting. Officers secured the hallway of the hotel and requested assistance from Fulton County PD SWAT. SWAT officers arrived and began giving Boyce commands to come out. SWAT breached the room and deployed tear gas while continuing to give commands. Boyce refused to comply with commands and eventually rushed from the room toward officers, when he was shot by an officer.

Boyce was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.