The BLUES Police Magazine Launches a Statewide Discount Card for First Responders — Supporting American Heroes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BLUES Police Magazine is proud to announce the launch of the FIRST RESPONDER DISCOUNT CARD (FRD Card) — a powerful new initiative that delivers meaningful savings to Texas First Responders while giving back to the families of the fallen and injured.Designed to recognize the service and sacrifice of those who protect and serve our communities, the FRD Card provides exclusive discounts at hundreds of participating businesses across the Greater Houston/Galveston area — with plans to expand statewide.“This card is more than just a way to save,” said retired Sergeant Michael Barron, Founder and CEO of The BLUES. “It’s a symbol of gratitude. Every card purchased supports First Responders who’ve been injured or lost in the line of duty — and their families.”“Our goal is distributing 100,000 cards by December and donate $1 million to dozens of non-profit organizations in the Greater Houston area,” said Barron.How It Works:The FRD Card is available to both active and retired First Responders and is now available for purchase across the Greater Houston/Galveston region.For just $35, cardholders unlock discounts from 5% to 30% off everyday purchases — from restaurants to retailers, entertainment venues, Astros Tickets, and even new car purchases.$10 from every card sold is donated directly to organizations supporting fallen and injured First Responders and their families.Key Benefits of the FRD Card:● Save 5–30% at participating businesses across Texas● Exclusive deals on major purchases, including vehicles● Supports First Responder foundations with every purchase● Available to both active and retired First Responders● ADDED BONUS: Upon activation, Card holders receive an email with over $1000 in bonus coupons and a link to purchase Astros tickets for up to 30% off regular prices at select home games.Local Merchants: All retail merchants located in Texas are welcome to participate in the FRD Program at no cost to the merchant. Merchants may sign up online at: https://frdcard.com/merchants/#sign-up Police Associations: The BLUES will deliver FRD Cards to your officers and non-sworn staff that are ready for purchase and activation. Your association will receive $10 back for every card purchased by your officers. It’s a win-win situation for both your officers and your associationAbout The BLUES Police MagazineFounded in 1984 by Sgt. Michael Barron in Harris County, Texas, The BLUES Police Magazine is the largest law enforcement magazine in the world, reaching over 2 million digital readers each month. For decades, The BLUES has served as a trusted voice in the First Responder community — and continues to advocate for those who serve.For media inquiries or to request interviews, contact:Michael Barron📧 Michael@FRDCard.com🌐 FRDCard.comFRD Cards may be purchased on-line at:

