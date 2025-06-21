St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI#2 & Violation of Conditions of Release X2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4005438
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/20/25 @ 2234 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI# 2 & VCOR X2
ACCUSED: Christopher Fuller
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/20/25 at approximately 2234 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop based on numerous observe motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Fuller. Investigation determined that Fuller had operated while under the influence. Fuller was also found to be violated two set of active conditions of release. Fuller was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Fuller was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County on the above-mentioned charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/23/25 @ 1230
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.