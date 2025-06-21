Submit Release
News Search

There were 333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,256 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI#2 & Violation of Conditions of Release X2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4005438

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/25 @ 2234 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI# 2 & VCOR X2

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Fuller                                            

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/20/25 at approximately 2234 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop based on numerous observe motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Fuller. Investigation determined that Fuller had operated while under the influence. Fuller was also found to be violated two set of active conditions of release. Fuller was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Fuller was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County on the above-mentioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/23/25 @ 1230          

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI#2 & Violation of Conditions of Release X2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more