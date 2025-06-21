St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI#2 & Violation of Conditions of Release X2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4005438

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/20/25 @ 2234 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI# 2 & VCOR X2

ACCUSED: Christopher Fuller

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/20/25 at approximately 2234 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop based on numerous observe motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Fuller. Investigation determined that Fuller had operated while under the influence. Fuller was also found to be violated two set of active conditions of release. Fuller was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Fuller was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County on the above-mentioned charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/23/25 @ 1230

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111