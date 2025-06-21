Submit Release
Maryland State Trooper Struck While Conducting Crash Investigation in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GREENBELT, MD) — A Maryland State Trooper was struck early Saturday morning while conducting a crash investigation on the Capital Beltway.

The trooper, assigned to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack, was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where he has since been released.
The driver of a gray Tesla, identified as Teo Kim, 34, of Hanover, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.

At approximately 2:44 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of inner loop I-495 at Greenbelt Road for a report of a trooper-involved crash. The preliminary investigation indicates that the trooper was in his marked patrol vehicle conducting a crash investigation when a gray Tesla, operated by Kim, struck the rear of the patrol vehicle, which had all emergency lights activated. Investigators believe impairment may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash.

The Maryland State Police College Park Barrack is leading the investigation. Charges are pending consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

