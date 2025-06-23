Cancer Immunotherapy Surging with Checkpoint Inhibitors & CAR-T, Market to Reach $261B by 2033 | DataM Intelligence

Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer Immunotherapy Market booming with innovative therapies, projected to hit $261.74B by 2033, reshaping oncology worldwide.

Cancer immunotherapy market hits US$ 137.70B in 2024; projected to reach US$ 261.74B by 2033, driven by innovation and rising cancer rates. ” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cancer Immunotherapy Market reached US$ 137.70 billion in 2024 and is expected to climb to US$ 261.74 billion by 2033, growing at a steady CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2025–2033. This growth reflects the remarkable shift in how cancer is treated globally moving away from conventional methods toward highly targeted, immune-based therapies.For years, surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation were the primary options for cancer patients. Today, immunotherapy is transforming this landscape by harnessing the body’s own immune system to fight cancer. The promise of longer survival rates, fewer side effects, and potential cures continues to attract vast investment and innovation in this market.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cancer-immunotherapy-market Market Growth DriversSeveral forces are fueling the rise of cancer immunotherapy. Firstly, global cancer incidence continues to rise. One in six deaths worldwide is now caused by cancer. Simultaneously, healthcare systems and payers are recognizing the clinical and economic value of immunotherapy, which can lead to more durable responses and improve patients’ quality of life. Additionally, rapid advancements in next-generation immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T therapies, cancer vaccines, and bispecific antibodies are expanding treatment options across a wider range of cancers.Recent Developments:In April 2025, Akeso, Inc. announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the supplemental new drug application for ivonescimab. This innovative immunotherapy is the first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody authorized as a monotherapy for first-line treatment of PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients with negative EGFR and ALK gene mutations.In September 2024, MSD (known as Merck in the U.S. and Canada) received approval in Japan for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to treat certain cases of non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) and radically unresectable urothelial carcinoma.Also in September 2024, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd gained U.S. FDA approval for Tecentriq Hybreza (atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs), an anti-PD-(L)1 cancer immunotherapy designed for multiple cancers. This marks the first and only approved subcutaneous PD-L1 inhibitor in the U.S.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America remains the largest market, contributing the lion’s share of revenues. The region benefits from cutting-edge research, a robust pharmaceutical industry, and favorable reimbursement environments. The U.S., in particular, continues to lead global clinical pipelines for novel immunotherapies.EuropeEurope also holds a strong position, backed by major oncology centers and regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation. Increasing patient access and pan-European approvals further strengthen its outlook.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and India are ramping up investment in biotech and clinical research. Governments in the region are promoting cancer screening programs and making advanced therapies more accessible. Japan, in particular, is seeing double-digit market growth due to a rapidly aging population and an increasing focus on early diagnosis.Key PlayersMerck & Co., Inc.Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.Bristol-Myers Squibb CompanyAstraZenecaPfizer Inc.F. Hoffmann-La Roche LtdNovartis AGKite Pharma, Inc.Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.Amgen Inc.Market Segmentation:By Type: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cytokines, Cancer Vaccines, Adoptive Cell Therapy, Other Immunotherapies.By Indication: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Melanoma, Colorectal Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Breast Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Others.By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.Latest News of USAIn the U.S., the cancer immunotherapy market remains dynamic and highly innovative. Recently, Bristol-Myers Squibb reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, driven largely by the success of its leading immunotherapy drugs Opdivo and Yervoy. Both drugs are seeing sustained demand across multiple cancer types, cementing their place in modern oncology care.Another major development is Bristol-Myers Squibb’s $11.1 billion collaboration with BioNTech to co-develop a bispecific antibody (BNT327) targeting PD-L1 and VEGF-A. The deal includes $1.5 billion upfront, with milestone payments and royalties to follow. This partnership reflects the next wave of innovation in immunotherapy, where bispecific antibodies are showing potential to surpass the efficacy of earlier checkpoint inhibitors.Meanwhile, this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference highlighted several breakthroughs in cancer immunotherapy ranging from improved treatment protocols for early-stage cancers to promising results from exercise-augmented immunotherapy regimens. U.S. oncologists and researchers continue to lead global efforts in driving forward the next chapter of immunotherapy.Latest News of JapanJapan’s cancer immunotherapy market is experiencing rapid momentum. In late 2023, Japan approved seven new drugs for lung cancer, a significant portion of which are immunotherapies. More than 20,000 Japanese patients are now receiving immunotherapy treatments annually, and this number is projected to grow rapidly.The Japanese government has invested heavily in oncology research and development, allocating nearly $1.5 billion in funding for cancer-related innovations. Lung cancer remains a major focus in Japan, which has one of the highest rates of lung cancer mortality among developed nations. The local market for lung cancer therapies, including immunotherapies, was valued at around $6 billion last year alone.Japanese pharmaceutical companies such as Ono Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, and Chugai Pharmaceutical are actively developing next-generation immunotherapies while also forming international partnerships to accelerate clinical progress.Final ThoughtsThe cancer immunotherapy market is undergoing rapid transformation, with its value already exceeding US$ 137 billion and projected to double within a decade. The cancer immunotherapy market is undergoing rapid transformation, with its value already exceeding US$ 137 billion and projected to double within a decade. Innovation is accelerating, particularly in the U.S. and Japan, with advancements in combination therapies, bispecific antibodies, and cell therapies reshaping cancer care. Immunotherapy is now a cornerstone of modern oncology, poised to bring further breakthroughs that enhance survival and quality of life for millions worldwide.

