Serbia receives first funds from Western Balkans Growth Plan

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Siniša Mali stated today that the Republic of Serbia has received the first funds from the European Union in the amount of €51.66 million as part of the pre-financing from the Western Balkans Growth Plan.

