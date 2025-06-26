PERFORMANCE-CYCLING APPAREL - JOURN DROPS ITS SS25 COLLECTION WITH STYLE, SPIRIT, AND SPEED

Journ, the pioneering performance-lifestyle label born from the cycling scene, unveils its Spring/Summer 2025 (SS25) collection

We wanted to design something that could live across different parts of your day. Whether you're riding hard or relaxing after, this collection is a story, a lifestyle, and a love letter to movement.” — Georgienne Lee, Founder of Journ

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journ , the pioneering performance-lifestyle label born from the cycling scene, unveils its Spring/Summer 2025 (SS25) collection with a message rooted in spontaneity, self-expression, and the many forms of love. Titled “LOVE MADE ME DO IT,” the collection captures not just the thrill of the ride, but the joy of the journey—whether you're racing down winding trails or spending the afternoon exploring the city with your friends.A Daily Celebration of Love and CyclingThis season, Journ redefines what it means to move with purpose. Yes, performance is key—but so is what comes after: the coffee catch-ups, gallery strolls, and post-ride hangouts. With thoughtfully split visuals and product direction, the SS25 campaign celebrates both sides of the JOURN wearer—athlete and aesthete, cyclist and city dweller.Performance Meets PassionMade with Italian technical fabrics, this season’s performance capsule delivers on functionality without compromising form. Ideal for race day, long training rides, or weekend spins, each piece is engineered for flow, comfort, and speed. At the centre of this release: Journ’s signature seasonal jersey, inspired by the rush of spontaneity and the romanticism of motion. Think vibrant strokes, organic linework, and a design that lets love—and you—lead the way.Designed For The EverydayOff the saddle but still in stride, Journ’s lifestyle capsule is made for mornings at the market, afternoons in the park, and long chats over flat whites. Expect soft, breathable silhouettes with elevated cuts, crafted for those who want to move freely through their day—with style. It’s less about cycling, more about living—and loving—your pace.Key features of the collection include:● Breathable Fabrics: Moisture-wicking, quick-drying technology to keep you cool and comfortable across all activities● Eco-Friendly Materials: Sustainably sourced, including recycled fibres and responsible production processes● Tailored Fits: Designed to move with you—whether you're riding, walking, or lounging● Signature Seasonal Jersey: Inspired by spontaneous journeys and the emotion behind motion, this jersey captures the theme of “LOVE MADE ME DO IT” with abstract artwork and elevated detailingA Community of Love and SupportAt the heart of Journ’s brand is a deep sense of community. The SS25 collection celebrates the cyclists, athletes, and enthusiasts who are united by passion. Because not every personal record is set at the finish line. This one is for coffee runs, errand days, fur kid walks, and post-workout cafe hangouts.Available NowThe "LOVE MADE ME DO IT" collection is available for purchase exclusively on Journ’s website www.journ.cc and at select retailers. Get ready to experience what defines a cycling lifestyle—where passion meets performance, and love fuels every ride.Stay tuned for this upcoming 2025 exciting pop-up :16th to 30th June - Journ Pop-Up @ The Hyundai Seoul#notjustacyclingbrand #LoveMadeMeJournIt #JournSS25 #FromRideToRealLifeAbout JournJourn is a Singapore-based performance and lifestyle label redefining the rhythm of athleisure. Powered by community, inspired by movement and driven by design.

