Nicholls, GA (June 20, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Nicholls Police Department Chief Ashley Wilson, 40, of Broxton, Georgia, with three counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of criminal attempt to commit child molestation, and violation of oath of office.

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations of Wilson texting inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl from Nicholls, GA. The text messages were discovered by the girl's mother, who reported them to an officer with the Nicholls Police Department. The officer then reported the incident to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation found that Wilson sent text messages to the girl where he talked about wanting to have a sexual relationship with her. Many of the messages were sent while Wilson was on duty as the Chief of Police for Nicholls, GA.

Wilson was taken into custody without incident and is currently booked in the Coffee County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103, or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.