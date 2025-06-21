Request for Applications - Reducing Housing-Related Disparities in Childhood Lead Exposure

The Department of Energy and Environment (the Department) seeks eligible entities to increase outreach and education activities about lead exposures and increase capacity and availability for routine blood lead level testing and lead exposure prevention activities in the District. The amount available for the project is approximately $105,581.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-LHHD-866 ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is July 25, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.

-Universities/Educational institutions

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected] .

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.