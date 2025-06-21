Prioritizing Mental Health: A Conversation with Council President Kate Stewart will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, June 21 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The one-year implementation of Montgomery County’s Ride On Reimagined plan will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart, who serves as the chair of the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy and Audit Committees and sits on the Transportation and Environment Committee; and Christopher Conklin, director of the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). The show will air on Friday, June 20 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio program will begin with special guest Council President Stewart who will highlight the critical importance of mental wellbeing in our community. A strong advocate for mental health services, Council President Stewart has worked to expand support across various sectors in Montgomery County. Among her key initiatives is the enhancement of Mobile Crisis Team services, backed by a nearly $3 million supplemental appropriation. This effort is designed to ensure timely, compassionate responses to mental health crises, minimizing the need for police involvement and connecting individuals with the care they need.

During the program, Council President Stewart will share insights on Montgomery County’s Crisis Center, the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and a range of resources provided by local nonprofit organizations.

The program will conclude with an interview featuring MCDOT Director Conklin, who will discuss the one-year implementation of Montgomery County’s Ride On Reimagined plan. This initiative is designed to modernize the County’s bus network by improving service efficiency, expanding route coverage, and advancing sustainability goals. The first phase of the plan is scheduled to launch on June 29 and will focus on targeted improvements that can be implemented within the existing budget, setting the foundation for a more accessible and responsive transit system.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

