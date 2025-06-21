Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on June 23 at 10:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, June 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 20, 2025

On Monday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss Council matters, including efforts she is leading to support the creation of a holistic mental health system in the County and the Council’s upcoming Montgomery County Planning Board appointment vote.

As part of National Mental Health Month, Council President Stewart will discuss her second convening of mental health providers following the June 17 release of the Office of Legislative Oversight’s report covering the availability of youth behavioral health care. This report describes the issues facing behavioral health systems in the United States and summarizes demographic data on youth and the behavioral health workforce in the County. Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, who chairs the Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee, and Council President Stewart will also present a Council proclamation officially recognizing National Mental Health Month on Tuesday.

Additionally, Stewart will highlight the Council’s HHS Committee update on homeless and services to end and prevent homelessness. While the County has several programs to lower the economic barriers to housing, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ 2025 Point-in-Time Count of Persons Experiencing Homelessness found that more than 1,510 people in County are experiencing homelessness. The Council approved nearly $62 million in HHS to end and prevent homelessness which is a 25 percent increase from the prior fiscal year.

Finally, Stewart will preview the Council’s Pride Month Commemoration. Montgomery County proudly supports our LGBTQ+ communities and conducts community engagement events throughout the year that are expanded during Pride Month. This year’s theme is “Unbreakable Pride and Unshakeable Power.”

The Council president’s media availability will be held on Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).