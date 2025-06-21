Cayman Airways Launches Caribbean’s First Signature Inflight Craft Beer

“Sir Turtle’s Sky Brew” Now on Board

CAYMAN ISLANDS, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cayman Airways has taken inflight refreshment to new heights with the launch of Sir Turtle’s Sky Brew — the first signature craft beer to be introduced inflight by a Caribbean-based airline. Developed in partnership with the Cayman Islands Brewery (Caybrew), the custom brew is now being served exclusively aboard the airline’s international jet flights.Blending Caymanian pride, craftsmanship and innovation into every sip, Sir Turtle’s Sky Brew is a unique collaboration marking a milestone for the national airline and Cayman’s premium local brewery. In recent months, leadership teams from both companies participated in tasting sessions on the ground and in the air, to establish the best blend for the best taste at 30,000 feet – dry air and lower pressure on airplanes impact the sense of taste while inflight.The result? An expertly brewed custom craft beer that reimagines the bold flavors expected from a classic India Pale Ale (IPA), while delivering a uniquely smooth and refreshing character carefully adjusted to shine at cruising altitude.Cayman Airways’ Executive Vice President for Commercial Affairs and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Tibbetts, said Sky Brew is the perfect complement to Cayman Airways’ world-class Caymanian brand, service and hospitality.“We are proud to partner with Caybrew on this exciting initiative that not only enhances the in-flight experience, but also further showcases the uniquely Caymanian travel experience that only Cayman Airways offers,” he stated, while also hailing the airline’s legendary Seven Fathoms Rum Punch offered for free inflight in partnership with Cayman Spirits Company. “Just as our complimentary rum punch has become a signature part of the Cayman Airways experience, Sky Brew represents another authentic celebration of local talent and craftsmanship, offering our passengers a unique taste of Cayman before they even land.”Tibbetts said the initiative reflects Cayman Airways’ ongoing commitment to promoting local partnerships and delivering a travel experience that is distinctly and authentically Caymanian.Caybrew, known for its premium brewing standards and deep connection to the Cayman community, developed Sky Brew with careful attention to flavor and altitude, inspired by the vibrance of the Cayman Islands and Cayman Airways.“As a proud Caymanian brewery, we are delighted to collaborate with Cayman Airways to craft Sky Brew – an exclusive brew that captures the essence of our islands in every sip,” said Mark Haring, Caybrew Brand Manager. “This partnership is a tribute to Cayman’s rich tradition of craftsmanship, warm hospitality, and dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, bringing a true taste of home to the skies.”Sky Brew officially took flight on May 22, 2025. For a limited time, all adult passengers (aged 18+) will have the opportunity to try one complimentary Sky Brew aboard any international jet flight. Additional purchases can be made inflight for US$6 each.About Cayman AirwaysAs the uniquely Caymanian National Airline of the Cayman Islands since 1968, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) offers year-round international B737-8 nonstop jet service between Grand Cayman and: Miami, Tampa, New York, Los Angeles, Kingston, Havana, La Ceiba, and Panama. Seasonal nonstop jet service is also offered between Grand Cayman and Denver, as well as Montego Bay. Cayman Airways Express operates domestic flights between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, with a fleet of two Saab 340B+ aircraft, and three De Havilland DH6 Twin Otter aircraft. For more details, visit www.caymanairways.com About CaybrewThe Cayman Islands Brewery Ltd was founded in 2007 with the goal of crafting world-class beers unique to the Cayman Islands. The brewery features a state-of-the-art brewhouse with automated kegging, canning, and bottling lines. Its beers, including the flagship Caybrew, have won international awards and are widely enjoyed across the islands. Sustainability is a core focus, with environmentally friendly production, 100% plastic free packaging and returnable bottles being key initiatives. For more details, visit www.caybrew.ky

