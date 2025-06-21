Governor Awards Highest Honor to CDCR Employees for Exceptional Bravery and Heroism

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Governor Gavin Newsom today honored Thomas Coyle, senior laboratory assistant at Mule Creek State Prison, Correctional Sgt. Charles Davis from Pelican Bay State Prison, and Correctional Officer Rogelio Tienda from California State Prison, Corcoran with the Gold Star at the State Employee Medal of Valor ceremony, the highest state award presented to a public safety officer. Gov. Newsom praised their efforts displaying great courage in the face of immediate life-threatening peril with full knowledge of the risk involved.

WHAT THE SECRETARY IS SAYING: “We celebrate the brave and selfless actions of our employees who have courageously risked their own safety to help others. It is both remarkable and inspiring to recognize that CDCR employees are ready to step forward when our communities call upon us,” said Jeff Macomber, Secretary, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). “Today’s awards reflect the unwavering dedication to community that our coworkers embody, transcending their roles and uniforms.”

Download a soundbite from Secretary Macomber here.

During a four-vehicle accident, Thomas Coyle heroically saved at least two lives by moving them away from the flames.

On Aug. 28, 2023, Coyle was stopped at a red light on Hwy 16 (Sacramento County) when a garbage truck collided with a Chevy Silverado, sending it into flames. There were two other vehicles involved that struck a power pole, causing it to lean and ignite.

The CHP officer in front of Coyle initially didn’t see the accident, so Coyle alerted him. The officer blocked the intersection while Tom ran to assist those in need. Although a couple of drivers had minor injuries, the drivers of the Chevy and garbage truck were in serious danger. The Chevy driver was badly injured, and with the vehicle engulfed in flames, Coyle pulled him to safety behind the CHP car. While waiting for paramedics, flames threatened the Chevy driver, and Coyle helped him farther away from danger. He noticed the garbage truck was also on fire and alerted the CHP officer, and together they pulled the driver to safety. As fire personnel arrived, they warned everyone to evacuate due to the leaning power pole. Coyle again risked his life to move the garbage truck driver to a safe location. “I stopped to help because that is what I do,” Coyle said. His bravery saved two lives that day.

Thomas Coyle, senior laboratory assistant at Mule Creek State Prison.

Sgt. Charles Davis displayed exceptional bravery by risking his life to enter a burning house and successfully rescued a young man and three dogs

On Aug. 4, 2023, Davis was driving home after a double shift at Pelican Bay State Prison when he noticed a house on fire. He stopped, knocked on the door, and learned from a neighbor that multiple people lived there. Despite being bitten several times by the dogs inside, Davis entered the house and found a young man sleeping in a bedroom. He woke him up and carried him to safety, also rescuing three dogs from the burning house. The young man had a severe mental handicap that made him sleep heavily due to medication, meaning he likely wouldn’t have escaped on his own. If Davis hadn’t acted, both he and the animals might have perished in the blaze. “It wasn’t something I was looking to do or trying to receive credit for,” said Davis. “I was just trying to do the right thing.

Correctional Sgt. Charles Davis from Pelican Bay State Prison.

Officer Rogelio Tienda came upon the horrific scene and acted quickly to break a window and pull the victim to safety.

Tienda displayed remarkable bravery by rescuing another officer from a burning car after he was involved in a hit-and-run collision in May 2023.

While driving home from Corcoran State Prison, Alejandro Vasquez was struck head-on, rendering him unconscious and igniting his car. Upon discovering the scene, Tienda quickly responded, retrieving a crowbar from his trunk to break the window and pull Vasquez to safety.

He moved Vasquez away from the flames and stayed with him until help arrived. The California Highway Patrol later apprehended a suspect for DUI and hit and run. Tienda’s swift and courageous actions were truly heroic.

Coyle, Davis and Tienda were recognized for their bravery at the CDCR’s Medal of Valor Ceremony in 2024.

Correctional Officer Rogelio Tienda from California State Prison, Corcoran.

ABOUT THE GOLD STAR: This honor is awarded for an extraordinary act of heroism by a state employee extending far above and beyond the normal call of duty or service, performed at great risk to his or her own life in an effort to save human life.

The California Department of Human Resources sponsors the Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor Award.The employee’s department makes the award nominations. The statewide Merit Award Board reviews the nominations.

The Director of CalHR selects the awardees. Since the program began in 1959, over 800 state employees have received Medals of Valor. The Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor Award is the highest honor California bestows on its public servants.

Professional-quality pictures and b-roll available for download.