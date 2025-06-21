Governor Newsom honors public servants for their heroism

Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor

Under the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor Act of 2003, the Governor may award medals to public safety officers for extraordinary valor. The Attorney General’s Office receives and reviews nominations with the Medal of Valor Review Board, which then makes a recommendation to the Attorney General.

“As California’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer, I am honored to recognize these public safety officials for their courage and their service,” said Attorney General Bonta. “When faced with grave danger, they chose to go far and beyond the call of duty. Their selfless commitment to safety, service, and our communities has a long lasting impact.”

This year’s recipients include:

California State Parks

On December 28, 2023, Lifeguard Ben Sweet rescued a surfer in distress near the Ventura Pier amidst challenging 15-20 ft waves and debris. Ben quickly assessed the situation, located the victim 400 yards offshore, and swam half a mile to secure him. Despite being struck by powerful waves, losing the rescue buoy, and being separated from Ben, the victim safely reached shore a mile down the coast because of being attached to Ben’s buoy. Ben’s courageous actions exemplify the dedication of California State Parks Lifeguards, saving a life under extreme conditions.

San Bernardino Police Department

On December 10, 2023, Officer Gabriel Rodriguez responded to a 911 call, indicating that an acquaintance of the caller was holding a gun to the head of the caller’s 3-year-old grandson. Upon Officer Rodriguez arriving on the scene, the suspect came outside armed with a handgun and discharged a round before retreating inside and barricading herself and the family inside. Upon recognizing the threat, Officer Rodriguez risked his life, rushed inside, and encountered the suspect again pointing a gun at the 3 year old’s head. Officer Rodriguez immediately fired his weapon and incapacitated the suspect, saving the life of the child and others inside.

Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor Award

The Medal of Valor Award is sponsored by CalHR. Award nominations are made by the employee’s department, reviewed by the State Merit Award Board and approved by the Director of CalHR. Since the program began in 1959, over 800 state employees have received the Medal of Valor Award.

This year’s recipients include:

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR)

On May 28, 2023, at 6:00 a.m., Officer Rogelio Tienda witnessed the aftermath of a head-on collision involving his colleague Correctional Officer Alejandro Vasquez, who was then unconscious. Officer Vasquez’s vehicle quickly caught fire and he was trapped amidst smoke and flames. Officer Tienda used a crowbar to smash the window and pulled Officer Vasquez from the wreckage moments before it was fully engulfed. Officer Tienda then pursued and apprehended an intoxicated individual fleeing the scene, who was later taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol. Officer Tienda’s quick, fearless actions saved a fellow officer’s life and apprehended a dangerous individual, demonstrating dedication beyond expectations.

On August 4, 2023, Correctional Sergeant Charles Davis, off-duty, saw a house on fire. He entered the burning home and rescued a young man with a severe developmental disability who was unresponsive due to medication, and also saved three dogs. His selfless actions ensured their survival from the intense blaze.

On August 28, 2023, Senior Laboratory Assistant Thomas Coyle witnessed a violent multi-vehicle crash, including a garbage truck and a pickup truck that burst into flames. Coyle safely pulled over and ran to help. He rescued the severely injured pickup truck driver from the burning vehicle and moved him further away as ammunition exploded and the fire grew. He then alerted a CHP officer to the trapped garbage truck driver, and together they pulled him to safety. As fire personnel warned of a falling power pole, Coyle returned to move the pickup truck driver again, this time behind a police vehicle. Coyle’s heroism saved two lives through his selfless actions amidst extreme danger.

California Highway Patrol (CHP)

On August 29, 2024, CHP Officer Jesse Rogers responded to a single-vehicle crash. A woman reported her mother was trapped in a burning vehicle. Rogers found the car engulfed in flames, with a male driver and another male passenger injured on the ground. The trapped woman, conscious but pinned, endured melting plastic as Rogers attempted to free her. Despite worsening fire and injuries to himself (third-degree burns, smoke inhalation, torn meniscus), Rogers saved the two injured men. The female passenger died, but his brave actions saved two lives.

California Department of Public Health (CDPH)

On February 22, 2023, Health Facilities Evaluator Nurses Eracilo Sandoval and Jappreet Singh encountered a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 58 near Tehachapi during a severe snowstorm. After narrowly avoiding collisions themselves, they saw four men carrying a severely injured, unresponsive boy. When another vehicle refused to help, Mr. Sandoval and Mrs. Singh called 911, but recognizing the boy’s critical condition (deep head wound, protruding wrist bones, blue lips, collapsed lung) and the delay in emergency services, they decided to transport him to the hospital. The boy’s brother cradled him, speaking Punjabi as they drove. At the hospital, the boy was rushed into treatment. Later, his brother confirmed he had a brain injury and was airlifted to a specialized facility, thanking the nurses for saving his life. Though not part of their duties, Mr. Sandoval and Mrs. Singh’s courage, compassion, and medical training in dangerous conditions proved critical to the boy’s survival.

California Department of Transportation (CalTrans)

On May 13, 2014, Landscape Maintenance Worker Vernon Ladd and Equipment Operator I Jarett Walter Lopez discovered a severe accident: a petroleum fuel truck had crashed into a school bus on Highway 41 and North Avenue in Fresno, California, with gas leaking beneath the bus. Despite the danger, Mr. Ladd and Mr. Lopez bravely rescued all 35 trapped children, aged 6 to 14, through the rear of the bus. They then administered first aid and comforted the children until emergency responders arrived.

On January 7, 2024, at approximately 11 a.m., Highway Maintenance Worker John Bedolla and Maintenance Leadworker Isai Camino were traveling southbound on Interstate 15 for routine maintenance when they observed an overturned vehicle on the northbound side. They found a woman and her young son trapped inside. Mr. Bedolla helped the woman escape through the front windshield, while Mr. Camino climbed onto the wreckage and helped the frightened boy to safety.

On March 13, 2024, Caltrans Maintenance Area Superintendent Jerry Prado saw a young man on a bridge railing, preparing to jump. Mr. Prado stopped, ran to him, and pulled him to safety, risking his own life. He provided emotional support until emergency services arrived. This act of courage and compassion saved the young man’s life, despite the unknown risks Mr. Prado faced.