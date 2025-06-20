Public invited to give feedback at open house events for Lower Snake River Dams Transportation Study

Three June meetings take place in Colfax, Pasco and Clarkston

COLFAX – The Washington State Department of Transportation is hosting three in-person open houses in June to share more about the ongoing Lower Snake River Dams Transportation Study.

WSDOT is in its second year of examining how the state’s transportation system would need to change if dams are removed from the Lower Snake River. In 2023, the Washington State Legislature directed WSDOT to analyze the highway, road, freight and rail infrastructure on the river and how it would be affected if dams on the river are removed.

The first phase of the Lower Snake River Dams Transportation Study began in April 2024. During this phase, WSDOT analyzed the movement of goods on barges, trucks and trains. Community members can read the December 2024 status report (PDF 5.9MB) online to learn more.

Phase 2 of the study began in early 2025 and will continue through the end of the year. During this phase, WSDOT will create scenarios to help minimize possible transportation issues and conduct a safety analysis. This phase also includes a review of geological, geographical, rail, road and utility impacts from possible dam removals.

A series of upcoming open house events in Colfax, Pasco and Clarkston will provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about the study and share their ideas.

Lower Snake River Dams Transportation Study in-person open houses

Colfax open house

When: 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 23

Where: Whitman County Library, 102 South Main St., Colfax, WA

Pasco open house

When: 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 24

Where: Mid-Columbia Libraries Pasco branch, 1320 West Hopkins St., Pasco, WA

Clarkston open house

When: 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 25

Where: Clarkston High School Library, 401 Chestnut St., Clarkston, WA

Details: All three are drop-in events without a formal presentation; the public is invited to attend when their schedule allows. Staff will be on hand to answer questions, share visual examples of the scenarios being considered and take comments throughout the events.