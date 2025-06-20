Submit Release
Wife’s Abusive Verbal Conduct Toward Woman Husband Had Affair With Not Protected—C.A.

The Court of Appeal for this district has rejected the contention of a wife that she had a First Amendment prerogative to express her indignation to a younger woman with whom, she had learned, her husband had engaged in an affair three years earlier and that, even if her language was crude, a civil harassment restraining order was improperly imposed on her.

