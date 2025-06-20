RCP responds to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill passing third reading

The Royal College of Physicians has responded to the passing of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at third reading.

Dr John Dean, clinical vice president at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

'The Royal College of Physicians remains neutral on the principle of assisted dying reflecting the range of views across our membership. We have always been clear that this is a matter for society to decide through elected representatives in parliament.

'We believe that several concerns raised by the RCP and others on the bill – including safeguards for vulnerable patients, equitable access to care, clinical responsibilities and the need for complex decisions to be made by multidisciplinary teams, and the potential impact on the doctor-patient relationship – require further consideration. As the bill now heads to the House of Lords, we urge Peers to address these issues to ensure the bill includes robust protections for both patients and healthcare professions.