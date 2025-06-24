Bob's Watches Expands Pre-Owned Rolex Exchange to Abu Dhabi Airport in Partnership With Avolta

Photo c/o Presentedby Image c/o Presentedby

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob's Watches today announces the opening of its latest outpost at Abu Dhabi Airport, welcoming travelers to a dedicated booth at the entrance of Avolta's Presentedby store. This launch builds on our successful debut in March 2024 at the Dufry travel retail section of Terminal 3 at the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, bringing the world's first pre-owned Rolex watches to another major global hub.Meeting the Rise of Travel RetailWith duty-free shoppers spending over $85 billion annually worldwide, the travel retail sector continues to outpace traditional retail growth. By embedding Bob's Watches in high-traffic airport environments, we make it easy for collectors and first-time buyers alike to explore, acquire or sell Rolex before boarding their flights.From Las Vegas to Abu DhabiAfter debuting our airport boutique in Las Vegas in March 2024, we learned that convenience and expert guidance are the top drivers for in-terminal sales. Our Las Vegas concession at Harry Reid Terminal 3 consistently ranks among the top three duty-free watch sellers in North America. Now, we're bringing that same experience to the Middle East."Abu Dhabi Airport is one of the world's fastest-growing passenger hubs," said Paul Altieri, CEO of Bob's Watches. "Partnering with Avolta on the Presentedby concept lets us deliver authenticated pre-owned luxury watches, especially sought-after pieces like a women's Rolex - right where travelers will see them first."Key HighlightsLocation: Entrance of the Presentedby store, Abu Dhabi AirportLaunch History: First travel retail concession launched March 2024 at Harry Reid International AirportExperience: Browse exclusive arrivals and discover rare used Rolex in a lounge-style settingFuture Expansion: Actively exploring additional airport locations worldwideAbout Bob's WatchesBob's Watches is the leading online destination for buying, selling, and trading pre-owned and vintage luxury watches, particularly specializing in Rolex. We are unique for revolutionizing the industry by transparently publishing buy and sell prices for each watch model, ensuring customers get fair market value. Today, we also feature an extensive selection from OMEGA, Breitling, Cartier and more. Founded on principles of trust and integrity, Bob's Watches has become a trusted marketplace for certified authentic timepieces with a robust inventory of watches in stock.

