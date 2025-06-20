Local Newsletter and Podcast Bring Community Updates to North Carolina Residents

Good Morning Wake County delivers feel-good stories and local news that make you smile, not sigh.

People are drowning in outrage and fear. I created Good Morning Wake County because we need reminders that the world’s still full of good people doing good things.” — Steve Rhode

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new local media initiative is aiming to keep residents informed with a combination of daily email newsletters and podcast episodes. The Good Morning Wake County podcast and the Cary edition of the Tap Your News newsletter are now available to area residents seeking community updates.The Good Morning Wake County podcast features short-form audio content highlighting positive news stories from around the region. Episodes are released on a regular basis and are designed to provide a brief overview of uplifting local events and developments. Hosted by Steve Rhode, the podcast is intended to be accessible for general audiences and suitable for listening during commutes or morning routines.In conjunction with the podcast, the Cary newsletter delivers curated news items directly to subscribers’ inboxes. Content includes community announcements, public safety alerts, business updates, and other local interest stories. The newsletter is published daily and is available free of charge.“We are committed to providing timely, relevant information in a convenient format,” said Steve Rhode, creator of the newsletter and podcast. “Our goal is to help residents stay connected to what’s happening in their communities.”The Good Morning Wake County podcast is available on Spotify Apple Podcasts , YouTube, and everywhere you get your audio fix. The Cary newsletter is free, fast, and designed for inboxes that like a little joy with their morning coffee.Ready to feel better about where you live? Visit https://tapyournews.com to sign up for the Cary newsletter or listen to the latest podcast episode.

Good Morning Wake County Good News Podcast

