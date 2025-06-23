Charlotte Radiology & Carolinas Imaging Services Expand Access to Outpatient Imaging with Two New Locations in Fort Mill

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlotte Radiology and Carolinas Imaging Services are proud to announce the opening of two new, separate outpatient imaging centers in Fort Mill, SC, expanding access to high-quality diagnostic care for patients in the growing South Charlotte and York County communities.Charlotte Radiology Fort Mill Breast Center offers comprehensive breast health services and advanced technology, including 3D screening mammography as standard of care, breast MRI, and DEXA bone density imaging. Charlotte Radiology’s board-certified, subspecialized breast imaging radiologists and experienced technologists provide patients with the highest quality, compassionate care to meet all screening and diagnostic needs. This expansion marks Charlotte Radiology’s 18th breast center location, further expanding access to early breast cancer detection and personalized care for patients.Separately, in an adjacent suite, Carolinas Imaging Services Fort Mill offers a full range of advanced diagnostic imaging services including state-of-the-art 3T MRI, CT, Ultrasound, and X-ray. Now with seven convenient locations in the region, Carolinas Imaging Services, a Charlotte Radiology partner company, offers high-quality outpatient imaging, subspecialized expert care, and a cost-effective alternative to hospital imaging.“We’re proud to expand our presence in Fort Mill with two new outpatient centers designed to provide high-quality, patient-centered imaging care,” said Joshua Edwards, Group President of Charlotte Radiology. “From comprehensive breast health services to a full range of advanced diagnostic imaging technologies, our goal is to make expert care even more accessible for patients from all health systems and as the surrounding area continues to grow.”To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit:• Charlotte Radiology Fort Mill Breast Center: charlotteradiology.com • Carolinas Imaging Services Fort Mill: charlotteradiology.com/carolinasimagingservices About Charlotte RadiologyCharlotte Radiology, part of the US Radiology Specialists national network, has been a trusted leader in diagnostic imaging and patient care for over 55 years. With more than 30 locations, 600+ team members, and 2.2 million studies read annually, Charlotte Radiology delivers subspecialized expertise, innovative technology, and exceptional patient care across North and South Carolina. Learn more at charlotteradiology.com.About Carolinas Imaging ServicesCarolinas Imaging Services is a joint venture between Charlotte Radiology and Atrium Health and provides patients with a freestanding, outpatient imaging option. Learn more at charlotteradiology.com/carolinasimagingservices.For additional information, interviews, or to arrange a visit to the new facilities, please contact media relations.

