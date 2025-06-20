Texas Surpasses All Records For Total Jobs, Texans Working, Total Labor Force

TEXAS, June 20 - June 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas’ economic momentum as the state again surpassed all previous records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force based on May employment data. With a gain of 213,300 nonfarm jobs over the last 12 months, Texas continues to outpace the national growth rate.

“The most important measure of Texas’ economic momentum is the number of Texans working,” said Governor Abbott. “Businesses invest with certainty and grow jobs in Texas thanks to the strength of our economy, the range of industries expanding here, and the depth of our skilled and growing workforce. We will build on this momentum to attract continued business investment and create even more good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans for decades to come.”

May employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,839,400.

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 15,192,300.

Texas reached a new high for total nonfarm jobs at 14,340,800 after adding 28,100 jobs in May.

Texas added 213,300 nonfarm jobs from May 2024 to May 2025, growing at a faster annual rate than the nation as a whole.

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas being recognized with the state's 12th Gold Shovel Award for outstanding achievement in job creation and capital investment. Also this week, the Governor signed into law lasting property tax relief for Texas homeowners and small business owners, four laws to accelerate business formations in Texas and cut unnecessary government regulations, and the largest generational investment in water infrastructure in Texas history.