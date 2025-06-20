Together 4 Safety: A United Stand to Prevent Crashes and Defend Victims

Brian and Esther LaBovick, Founders of LaBovick Law Group and Safety 4 Life, with Tara Applebaum Brian and Esther LaBovick at Together 4 Safety, representing their shared commitment through Safety 4 Life and LaBovick Law Group.

Community leaders, safety advocates, and LaBovick Law Group unite under one powerful mission: Together 4 Safety.

We don’t just respond after a crash—we work to prevent them. This is about standing together to protect lives before, during, and after tragedy.” — Brian LaBovick, Founder, LaBovick Law Group & Safety 4 Life

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a powerful community gathering hosted by the Safety 4 Life Foundation and LaBovick Law Group , local leaders, safety advocates, first responders, educators, healthcare professionals, and long-time partners came together under a unifying message: Preventing and Fighting for You.The event, titled Together 4 Safety, was a heartfelt show of solidarity across sectors—healthcare, education, emergency services, and law—working hand in hand to prevent traffic tragedies and protect those who suffer from them.Brian and Esther LaBovick, founders of both organizations, opened the night with a personal message about the importance of collaboration and proactive care:“We see what happens after a crash. That’s why we believe in doing everything possible to stop them before they happen—and to stand by those who need us when they do.”—Brian LaBovickA highlight of the evening was a moving tribute to Tara Applebaum, Executive Director of Safety 4 Life, whose unwavering dedication to safety, education, and community support earned her deep recognition and heartfelt appreciation from all in attendance.Together 4 Safety is more than a slogan—it’s a community commitment, a call to work shoulder to shoulder in building a safer, more responsive future.Together, we prevent. Together, we fight. Together 4 Safety.At its core, Together 4 Safety represents the growing collaboration between Safety 4 Life and LaBovick Law Group. It sets the tone for a new era of impact—rooted in compassion, prevention, and justice. This initiative reminds us that when we work together, we don’t just respond to accidents. We help prevent them. We fight for one another.Together, we are stronger. Together 4 Safety.✅ Anchor Text Links (optional)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.