Plan ahead for a busy Fourth of July travel weekend

OLYMPIA – The Independence Day weekend is always a busy summer travel time – and this year will be no exception. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges all travelers to plan ahead this holiday.

WSDOT will not publish Fourth of July holiday travel charts this year, due to a lack of historical hourly vehicle volume data. The last time July 4 fell on a Friday was more than a decade ago and under standard state retention laws that data was deleted. Travel forecasts typically rely on a mix of current traffic conditions and past patterns. Without the historical data, analysts were unable to produce reliable charts. WSDOT is changing retention schedules going forward to improve future holiday forecasting. (The retention issue will not affect this year’s Labor Day or Thanksgiving weekend travel charts).

Instead of travel charts, travelers are encouraged to use WSDOT resources and follow these tips whether traveling across town or statewide:

Get informed about WSDOT's online tools, including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.

Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather, ferry schedules and a real-time travel map.

Follow WSDOT on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky and X.

Identify potential safety rest areas before heading out, to ensure enough breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

Pre-program vehicle radios to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts – and be alert for other stations listed on notice signs in some areas.

Have a backup outdoor destination as parks and other outdoor recreation sites tend to fill up quickly on holiday weekends. If a site’s parking is full, never park along road shoulders as this is unsafe for everyone on the roadway, including emergency response vehicles.

What to expect

Travel will be busy across the state – no matter where and how people choose to travel.

Holiday weekends often mean increased traffic and delays along state highways, waterways, airports and pedestrian trails. Travelers should be patient, expect delays, allow extra travel time and stay alert. Delays may also occur as crews respond to crashes or conduct emergency repairs.

In general, all travelers should expect:

Heavier traffic on Thursday and Friday, July 3-4 as people set out for holiday destinations.

Heavy return traffic on Sunday and Monday, July 6-7.

Most highway construction paused

Most state highway construction work is suspended Friday, July 4 and throughout the holiday weekend to ease congestion. However, travelers should stay alert for lane shifts or work zone staging that may remain in place.

Ferry travel

People boarding a ferry by vehicle can expect the busiest sailings and longer wait times likely westbound (or onto an island) Wednesday through Friday, July 2-4, and eastbound (or off island) Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6. Walk-on passengers can bypass vehicle lines and usually board much faster. Washington state ferry routes also are expected to be busy and reservations are strongly encouraged on routes that offer them.

Snoqualmie Pass

No construction is planned on I-90 from Friday, July 4 to Sunday, July 6. However, the usual holiday increase in traffic means travelers should expect delays, especially eastbound on Friday and westbound on Sunday. People can receive text message alerts about significant delays by texting the words “WSDOT Snoqualmie” to 468311.

Mount Rainier information

Vantage Bridge To help accommodate increased travel during the holiday weekend, all four lanes of I-90 across the Vantage Bridge will be open Thursday through Tuesday, July 3-8. Outside of that time, the bridge will have only one lane in each direction through fall due to construction on the bridge. This project is part of a long-term effort to replace the deteriorating bridge deck, with construction expected to be complete by fall 2028.

Tolling

In the Puget Sound region, weekend toll rates will be in effect on Friday, July 4, on the State Route 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel. The I-405 express toll lanes and SR 167 HOT lanes will be free and open to all drivers on July 4. Out-of-town travelers, including those using rental cars, can learn about toll roads and temporary account payment options on the Good To Go! visitors page.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays: