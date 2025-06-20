New phase in relations with Egypt in field of agriculture

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Professor Dragan Glamočić, PhD, met in Cairo with Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of the Arab Republic of Egypt Alaa Farouk, on improving cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.