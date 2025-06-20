Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,410 in the last 365 days.

New phase in relations with Egypt in field of agriculture

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Professor Dragan Glamočić, PhD, met in Cairo with Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of the Arab Republic of Egypt Alaa Farouk, on improving cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New phase in relations with Egypt in field of agriculture

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more