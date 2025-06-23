zakipoint Health, Level Health, Edison Health, Rezilient Health & ViCare Drive Value-Based Care at 'The $0 Club'

zakipoint Health, Level, Edison, Rezilient & ViCare joined forces at “The $0 Club” to advance $0, value-based care with tech-driven plans and high engagement.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation, engagement, and outcomes took center stage aboard the Boston Elite yacht, where leaders from zakipoint Health, Level Health, Edison Health Solutions, Rezilient Health, and ViCare came together for a bold healthcare transformation event known as “The $0 Club.” Despite a rainy Boston day, over 75 industry leaders joined this exclusive post-conference experience focused on reimagining employee benefits and accelerating the move toward value-based, zero-cost care.

The $0 Club was not your typical industry gathering; there were no panels, no slide decks, just candid, impactful conversations among forward-thinking brokers, TPAs, employers, and innovators. As Jake Page, Head of Growth at Level Health, shared, “It’s time to get on board with something better.” Conversations centered around radically reducing avoidable spend, increasing engagement, and delivering care that’s not only cost-effective but member-centered.

Level Health & zakipoint Health: The New Standard in High-Engagement Plans

Through their strategic partnership, Level Health, zakipoint Health, and Edison have launched nearly 60 employer groups since January 2025, delivering exceptional member experience and tangible results for small- to mid-size employers. Member engagement has reached as high as 70% in some groups, with users logging into the platform an average of over six times to date. Members are actively finding $0 care options, gaining clarity around their benefits, and making smarter, more informed healthcare decisions.

“It’s been an honor to work with the Level Health team to bring their vision to life. Their passion for delivering zero-cost, high-impact care to everyday companies is inspiring, and we’re proving that member experience and cost containment don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can thrive in the same solution,” said Jaclyn Mains, BSN, RN, Chief Revenue Officer at zakipoint Health. “Nothing excites us more than seeing data come to life when we can truly engage members and help them use their benefits proactively. Together, we’re transforming plan confusion into clarity.”

“For small businesses, most affordable health plans offer limited value, and the ones that do deliver are often too expensive or too fragmented to use effectively. Even well-designed plans break down without continuous reinforcement, members forget, plan sponsors don’t have the bandwidth, and opportunities for early intervention are lost.

Our partnership with zakipoint Health enables a cohesive member experience that actively reinforces pathways to better health outcomes and reduces costs.

With high engagement and AI-powered real-time guidance, it becomes possible to guide behavior before high-cost claims, unnecessary prescription costs, or avoidable ER visits occur. That’s what turns a plan from functional to transformational for both the members and the plan sponsors,” said Jake Page, VP of Growth, Level Health.

An Integrated Digital Experience, Built for Real Behavior Change

This powerful collaboration between zakipoint Health and Level Health combines modern technology with a mission-driven approach to transform how members engage with their health plans. While Level Health delivers an innovative, $0 cost care model through direct contracts and transparent plan design, zakipoint Health’s platform brings that vision to life with seamless digital infrastructure that drives real member action.

zConnect

A mobile-first digital front door that makes health benefits easy to use and understand. Members can view ID cards, track claims, ask questions via AI-powered chat, and get nudges to take action. zConnect delivers push notifications, campaign messages, and benefit reminders, meeting members where they are and guiding them to the right care at the right time.

zAnalytics

A robust analytics engine that empowers plan sponsors to identify cost drivers, evaluate vendor performance, and critically pinpoint members before they become high-risk. This allows for timely interventions, targeted campaigns, and smarter resource allocation before costs spiral out of control.

zNavigator

A real-time transparency and steerage solution that helps members compare providers, see tiered options, and prioritize $0 or lower-cost care. With concierge and AI-powered support built in, members feel confident and supported at every step.

A Movement, Not Just a Moment

Level Health, Zakipoint Health, and their partners are proving that data, empathy, and innovation can power a better future for employee benefits, one where zero-cost care isn’t aspirational; it’s operational.

This isn’t just a partnership. It’s a movement.

About zakipoint Health

Zakipoint Health Inc. is a leading benefits navigation technology company dedicated to helping self-insured employers, TPAs, and brokers gain real-time visibility into healthcare costs and utilization. zakipoint Health leverages AI and data-driven solutions to bring transparency, direction, and personalization to members on employer-sponsored plans. zakipoint Health empowers organizations to optimize their health plans and deliver better outcomes for their members. It is based in Cambridge, MA.

About Level Health

Level Health gives nationally-awarded modern health plans to small businesses, built around $0 primary care, mental health, labs, imaging, and more, backed by national networks, robust direct contracts, and a fully transparent structure. Unlike traditional health plans, Level Health is designed for affordability and accessibility: no deductibles, no copays, and no surprises. Paired with a high-engagement infrastructure, Level Health doesn’t just offer better health benefits; it ensures members can use them.

