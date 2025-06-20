Operator of Ganadores Ecommerce and Real Estate Business Opportunity Scam Faces Lifetime Ban as a Result of FTC Action

Robert Shemin, an operator of the Ganadores scam that made false or unsubstantiated earnings claims in selling real estate and ecommerce business opportunities, will be banned from the industry and required to turn over assets as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit. The FTC sued Shemin as part of a case against Ganadores, claiming that the operation cost consumers millions of dollars.

According to the complaint, Shemin and Ganadores pitched an “infallible system” that could help consumers replace their day jobs and give their families financial independence. Consumers paid exorbitant amounts—sometimes tens of thousands of dollars—for training and coaching that did not live up to those promises.

“This operation’s deceptive claims about making money in real estate investing and online businesses cost consumers nationwide millions,” said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Today’s settlement brings this case to a close, but the FTC will remain vigilant for scammers looking to take advantage of consumers seeking financial independence.”

Under the proposed order, Shemin, the last settling defendant in the case, will be:

Permanently banned from marketing or selling any business coaching on ecommerce or real estate;

Required to back up claims he makes about how much consumers can earn using any product or service that he markets or sells; and

Required to turn over funds for refunds to consumers.

The orders contain a total monetary judgment of $20,268,895, which is largely suspended based on Shemin’s inability to pay. If he is found to have lied to the FTC about his financial status, the full judgment will be immediately payable.

The other defendants in the case previously agreed to settlement orders with similar bans and prohibitions that required them to surrender to the FTC more than $6 million in assets for use in consumer refunds.

The Commission vote approving the stipulated final order was 2-0-1. Commissioner Melissa Holyoak recused herself from the vote due to work she handled as Solicitor General of Utah. The FTC filed the proposed order in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

NOTE: Stipulated final orders or injunctions have the force of law when approved and signed by the District Court judge.

The FTC staff attorneys on this matter were J. Ronald Brooke, Jr. and Virginia Rosa of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.