Board of Professional Conduct Files June Disciplinary Recommendations

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio recommending the reinstatement of one lawyer and the imposition of discipline against five lawyers.

Parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument. Objections are not permitted in consent-to-discipline matters.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the Court case number.

Clermont County

Cincinnati Bar Association v. Mark Carter Eppley
Supreme Court Case No. 2025-0788
Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed in its entirety

Franklin County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Cedric Preston Collins
Supreme Court Case No. 2025-0793
Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, stayed in its entirety

Disciplinary Counsel v. Michael Duane Juhola
Supreme Court Case No. 2025-0789
Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension

Guernsey County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Matthew Christopher Mollica
Supreme Court Case No. 2025-0792
Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed in its entirety

Lorain County

Lorain County Bar Association v. James Terry Robinson
Supreme Court Case Nos. 2008-1202 and 2024-0169
Reinstatement recommended by the board

Montgomery County

Dayton Bar Association v. Christine Marie Baker
Supreme Court Case No. 2025-0791
Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, with six months stayed

