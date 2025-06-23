ALI SIDDIQ RELEASES 2 NEW COMEDY SPECIALS & ANNOUNCES 34 MORE DATES FOR HIS 2025 'IN THE SHADOWS TOUR' STARTING AUG 22

Comedian Ali Siddiq

I'm so excited for fans to see the new material. The live shows are completely different stories than any of the 9 specials I've released previously and the response has been overwhelming!” — Ali Siddiq

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand-up comedian and renowned storyteller, Ali Siddiq, has announced 34 more cities for his 2025 IN THE SHADOWS TOUR. The prolific storyteller will be in a city near you starting August 22, 2025. This announcement comes on the release of his two new comedy specials; MY TWO SONS premiered on YouTube May 11th and received over 5 million views in the first 30 days, and RUGGED premiered on YouTube June 15th and received over 1 million views in the first 24 hours.Tickets on sale at AliSiddiq.com/#tourSpecials available at youtube.com/@AliSiddiqComedySHOW DATESAugust 22: Atlantic City, NJ / TropicanaAugust 29 : Huntsville, AL / Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert HallAugust 30 : Chattanooga, TN / Walker TheatreAugust 31 : Greenville, SC / Peace CenterSeptember 5 : Buffalo, NY / Center for the Arts at the University at BuffaloSeptember 6 : Toronto, ON / Bluma Appel TheatreSeptember 12 : Lexington, KY / Lexington Opera HouseSeptember 13 : St Louis, MO / Stifel TheatreSeptember 19 : Gulfport, MS / iMPACSeptember 20 : Dothan, AL / Dothan Opera HouseSeptember 26 : San Diego, CA / Balboa TheatreSeptember 27 : Sacramento, CA / Channel 24October 3 : Greensboro, NC / Steven Tanger Center for the Performing ArtsOctober 4 : Columbia, SC / Township AuditoriumOctober 10 : Wichita, KS / Temple LiveOctober 11 : Fayetteville, AR / Walton Arts CenterOctober 17 : Louisville, KY / Bomhard TheaterOctober 18 : Cincinnati, OH / Taft TheatreOctober 24 : Rockford, IL / Coronado Performing Arts CenterOctober 25 : Flint, MI / Capitol TheatreNovember 1 : Little Rock, AR / Robinson Center Performance HallNovember 7 : Omaha, NE / The Astro TheaterNovember 8 : Kansas City, MO / The Midland TheatreNovember 14 : Orlando, FL / Walt Disney TheaterNovember 15 : Tampa, FL / Straz Center for the Performing Arts - Morsani HallNovember 21 : Norfolk, VA / Chrysler HallNovember 22 : Richmond, VA / Carpenter TheatreNovember 28 : Grand Prairie, TX / Texas Trust CU TheatreDecember 5 : Portland, OR / Aladdin TheaterDecember 6 : Seattle, WA / Moore TheatreDecember 12 : New Haven, CT / College Street Music HallDecember 13 : Brooklyn, NY / Kings TheatreDecember 19 : Fort Myers, FL / Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallDecember 20 : Palm Beach, FL / Kravis Center for the Performing ArtsABOUT ALI SIDDIQIn 2024, Vulture called ALI SIDDIQ stand-up comedy’s most prolific storyteller. Born and raised in Houston, TX, Ali’s unique style of stand-up originated behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. He is the first comedian to ever release a 4-part series of comedy specials, The Domino Effect 1-4, which has over 40 million views combined on YouTube. In 2022, Ali released two new hour specials, THE DOMINO EFFECT on YouTube and UNPROTECTED SETS on EPIX. To date, THE DOMINO EFFECT has over 16 million views, ranking it in the top 5 most watched comedy specials of 2022. In May 2023, Ali released THE DOMINO EFFECT part 2: LOSS, the sequel to his viral stand-up special, which already has over 8 million views. In 2024, Ali released two more specials in the series. THE DOMINO EFFECT part 3: FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL premiered on YouTube in May with over 8 million views currently , and THE DOMINO EFFECT part 4: PINS & NEEDLES premiered on YouTube in June with over 7.5 million views to date. In 2025, Ali will be releasing four more specials and Executive Produced a 5th. Ali Siddiq presents Marcus D. Wiley: Marriage is Major Surgery premiered on YouTube Feb 12 with over 3 million views currently. MY TWO SONS premiered on YouTube May 11th and did over 5 million views in the first 30 days. RUGGED premiered on YouTube June 15th and received over 1 million views in the first 24 hours.People received their first taste of Ali Siddiq when he appeared on HBO's DEF COMEDY JAM and LIVE FROM GOTHAM, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch". In 2014, Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his "Mexicans Got On Boots" tale, a descriptive storytelling, with over 16 million views, of a prison riot on THIS IS NOT HAPPENING, the first of three appearances. His stories continued with his HALF HOUR special, which premiered on Comedy Central in the Fall of 2016. Immediately following the premier of that special, Comedy Central offered Ali an hour-special where he performed for inmates live in a Texas jail, sending Ali back to where it all started. The hour special, Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger Than These Bars, premiered in February 2018 on Comedy Central and has over 3.5 million views on YouTube. In 2019, Ali was a top 5 finalist on NBC’s BRING THE FUNNY. He also appeared as a regular cast member on the reboot of PUNK’D for Quibi.Additionally, Ali has appeared on several popular podcasts and TV shows like The Joe Rogan Experience, Club Shay Shay, The Breakfast Club, 85 South, Kill Tony, VladTV, Good Morning America, Uncle Joey's Joint with Joey Diaz, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank, Bertcast, Are You Garbage, Your Mom’s House and many others.FOR PRESS OPPORTUNITIES, PLEASE CONTACT:Joe EshenbaughJoe@icmgnt.comAbout Outback PresentsOutback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America and connects its diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit outbackpresents.com.

Tour Announce

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.