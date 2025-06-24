Prevalon Energy and Idaho Power Reach Commercial Operation of Happy Valley Battery Storage Project

Prevalon and Idaho Power launch 80 MW BESS at Happy Valley—boosting grid reliability, renewable integration, and meeting peak demand, ahead of schedule.

HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prevalon Energy LLC, a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, announced that their Prevalon HD5™ Battery Energy Storage Platform has officially entered commercial operation at Idaho Power's Happy Valley project. The facility represents a significant milestone in Idaho Power's long-term strategy to continue serving customers reliably and cost-effectively.The Happy Valley site features an 80 MW four-hour duration battery energy storage system (BESS) with a total capacity of up to 320 MWh. This installation will ensure that energy generated by intermittent renewable sources can be stored and dispatched when it is needed most, providing greater reliability and stability to Idaho Power's growing energy portfolio.Notably, the project was completed ahead of schedule, underscoring Prevalon's commitment to delivery excellence and operational reliability. The system provides Idaho Power with added flexibility to manage growing customer demand, helping offset peak load growth and reducing strain on existing grid infrastructure.Idaho Power selected this project through a competitive RFP process that determined it to be a low-cost resource and ideally suited to serve the company’s rapidly growing resource needs.At the heart of the project is Prevalon's HD5™ fully integrated modular AC energy storage platform, which includes advanced battery enclosures, inverters, medium voltage transformers, and its proprietary U.S.-designed and built insightOS™ Energy Management System. Purpose-built for utility-scale operations, insightOS™ delivers real-time control, secure network segmentation, and advanced diagnostics to optimize performance and safeguard critical infrastructure."This project reflects the kind of trusted partnership Prevalon is built for," said Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon Energy. "By combining our expertise with Idaho Power's commitment to a sustainable energy future, we’re delivering reliable, flexible, and secure energy storage solutions that will serve this region for decades to come."# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. Prevalon™ Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 30 projects and 4 GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About Idaho PowerIdaho Power, headquartered in vibrant and fast-growing Boise, Idaho, has been a locally operated energy company since 1916. Today, it serves a 24,000-square-mile area in Idaho and Oregon. The company has a long history of safely providing reliable, affordable, clean energy. With 17 low-cost hydroelectric projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power’s residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation’s lowest prices for electricity. Its 2,100 employees proudly serve more than 650,000 customers with a culture of safety first, integrity always, and respect for all.Communications ContactBrad BowlinIdaho Power+1 208 388-2803Bbowlin@idahoPower.com

