Pastor Dino Rizzo Releases Free Serve Day 2025 Message to Inspire Global Outreach

Dino Rizzo has released a free Serve Day video message to inspire and equip over 2,800 churches worldwide as they prepare to serve their local communities.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As churches across the globe gear up for Serve Day 2025, Dino Rizzo, co-founder of the Association of Related Churches (ARC) and a nationally recognized voice in compassion-based outreach, has released a timely and motivational video message for church teams and volunteers. The resource is being made freely available to over 2,800 churches participating in Serve Day, with the goal of encouraging grassroots service and strengthening community ties.

The video, recorded at Substance Church in Minneapolis, is designed to be shown in the week leading up to Serve Day or integrated into team meetings, leadership gatherings, or worship services. While July 12 marks the official date for many churches, Serve Day is a flexible initiative, allowing congregations to participate on dates that align with their local calendars.

“Serve Day is an opportunity for churches to show up in practical ways and remind their communities that they’re not alone,” said Dino Rizzo. “We don’t serve to be seen—we serve because people matter.”

Substance Church was selected as the backdrop for this year’s recording because of its strong track record of consistent, high-impact community service. The Minneapolis-based church currently provides an average of 87,059 meals per week and supports over 2,700 families through ongoing food distribution and outreach. Their outreach model embodies the Serve Day spirit not just annually, but every week of the year.

“Whether you’re a first-time Serve Day church or a seasoned outreach leader, this message is for you,” Rizzo added. “It’s about capturing the ‘why’ behind what we do and reminding people that every act of kindness—big or small—has impact.”

The Serve Day message is available at no cost and is not required for participation—its purpose is to serve as an optional, heartfelt tool to inspire and unify volunteer teams.

With over 2,800 churches signed up to participate, Serve Day 2025 is expected to mobilize tens of thousands of volunteers across cities, towns, and neighborhoods around the world. Dino Rizzo’s message provides a shared moment of encouragement and focus as churches prepare to engage with their communities in meaningful ways.

“This isn’t about one day—it’s about a lifestyle of service that reflects the best of who we can be together,” said Rizzo.

For more information about Serve Day 2025 or to access the free video message, visit www.serveday.com.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." Rizzo serves as the President of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1100 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.



