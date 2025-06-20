GOVSI Podcast: Minister Logaj on Reforms and the Future of Education System

SLOVENIA, June 20 - In the 24th episode of the GOVSI government podcast, Minister of Education Dr. Vinko Logaj joined host Petra Bezjak Cirman to discuss the latest legislative reforms in the Slovenian education system. He highlighted the value of accessible and high-quality public education, which he sees as a key foundation for ensuring equal opportunities for all children. Minister Logaj emphasized that Slovenians often take this system for granted, even though elsewhere education often comes with high financial burdens.

The episode covered various policy updates, including changes to the funding of private kindergartens, the gradual introduction of a new compulsory subject—Informatics and Digital Technologies—in primary schools, and a reformed grading and assessment system. The minister also addressed current challenges such as teacher shortages, mobile phone use in schools, and efforts to ensure a safe and inclusive learning environment. Measures such as hiring flexibility, increased scholarships, and non-profit housing for young teachers are part of the government’s strategy to attract and retain qualified staff.

As the school year comes to a close, Minister Logaj extended his best wishes to teachers and students, encouraging a joyful and stress-free end to the year and a well-deserved summer break. He underscored the importance of collaboration among schools, families, and the wider community in educating the next generation.

You can watch or listen to the full episode of the GOVSI podcast here and on all major platforms.