Kunik Orthodontics Explains How Cavity Fill Procedures Work to Protect Long-Term Oral Health

What is a Cavity?

A cavity is a small area of tooth decay that forms holes in the hard surface of teeth. If untreated, cavities can deepen, leading to infections or dental emergencies. Kunik Orthodontics emphasizes that early detection and prompt treatment are crucial in preventing more extensive damage.

How Are Cavities Caused?

Cavities are the result of bacterial buildup on teeth, primarily from food particles, sugary beverages, and poor oral hygiene. These bacteria produce acid that wears down tooth enamel, eventually creating a cavity. Factors such as dry mouth, lack of fluoride, and gum recession can also increase cavity risk.

When Should You Consider a Cavity Filling?

Patients should consider a cavity filling if they experience:

Tooth sensitivity

Pain when chewing or drinking hot/cold beverages

Visible signs of tooth damage

Persistent bad breath

Even without symptoms, routine dental check-ups may reveal cavities that need to be treated.

The Cavity Filling Process

Kunik Orthodontics ensures each procedure is efficient, comfortable, and tailored to individual needs:

1. Examination and Local Anesthesia

Dr. Kunik begins with a thorough dental exam. Once a cavity is identified, a local anesthetic is applied to numb the affected area, ensuring a pain-free experience.

2. Decay Removal

Using precision instruments, decay is removed to prevent further damage and prepare the tooth for filling.

3. Applying the Filling

Tooth-colored composite or amalgam materials are applied to fill the cavity. The filling bonds to the tooth, restoring its shape and function.

4. Bite Alignment Adjustments

The dentist adjusts the filling to ensure the bite feels natural, preventing future discomfort or misalignment.

5. Polishing

The final step includes polishing the filling and surrounding tooth to create a smooth, natural appearance.

Types of Dental Fillings

Kunik Orthodontics offers a range of filling materials to suit each patient’s needs:

Composite Fillings – Tooth-colored, ideal for front teeth.

Amalgam Fillings – Durable and cost-effective for back teeth.

Ceramic Fillings – Aesthetic and long-lasting.

Gold Fillings – Premium durability and longevity.

How Long Does It Take?

Most cavity fillings take about 20 minutes, with the entire visit typically under an hour. For patients with multiple cavities, treatments may be spread over several visits for comfort and convenience.

Why Choose Kunik Orthodontics?

With over 30 years of expertise, Kunik Orthodontics is renowned for combining advanced technology with a personalized approach. In addition to orthodontic care, Dr. Kunik’s team supports all aspects of dental health to help patients achieve confident, healthy smiles.

About Kunik Orthodontics

Founded in 1991, Kunik Orthodontics has transformed thousands of smiles across the Austin area. Specializing in Invisalign, braces, hybrid orthodontics, and general dental procedures, the practice is dedicated to providing innovative, patient-centered care for individuals of all ages.

