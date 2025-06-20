American Hartford Gold: Reputable Gold IRA Company

Clute Journals: Investing released a new 2025 guide analyzing American Hartford Gold reviews, complaints, and fees.

American Hartford Gold holds an A+ BBB rating, is BBB-accredited, and has earned thousands of 5-star reviews on Trustpilot and ConsumerAffairs.” — Rick Erhart

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clute Journals: Investing just published a detailed 2025 report on American Hartford Gold, diving into its trustworthiness and what customers really think about it.

Rick Erhart, a gold IRA expert at Clute Journals, explains, “With recent market fluctuations and growing demand for gold, American Hartford Gold stands out as one of the leading gold IRA companies. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has earned endorsements from well-known personalities such as Bill O’Reilly and Piers Morgan.”

American Hartford Gold boasts an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating, based on over 1,500 customer reviews on Trustpilot. This high score underscores its reputation as a trusted option for those looking to invest in precious metals.

“For more than a decade, American Hartford Gold has proven its commitment to helping customers protect their wealth through gold and silver investments,” says Rick Erhart. “The numbers speak for themselves — 94% of reviewers on the BBB platform gave them a five-star rating.”

If you’re looking for alternatives to American Hartford Gold, explore our guide to the best gold IRA companies here: https://clutejournals.com/article/best-gold-ira-companies

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is a prominent gold IRA company and precious metals dealer headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Founded in 2015 by Sanford Mann, a member of the Forbes Council, American Hartford Gold has grown to employ over 200 people. Mann, who holds a degree in Economics from Connecticut State University, drew on his extensive experience in senior financial roles in New York City to launch the company.

In 2025, AHG continues to prioritize tailored customer service and investor education. This commitment has led to consistently high ratings from customers and respected organizations, including the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot.

Company Background

Within ten years, American Hartford Gold (AHG) has supplied over $2 billion in precious metals to its customers. The company’s focus on quality has earned it numerous awards, including a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for five straight years.

AHG has also gained attention from major publications and networks such as Forbes, Money Magazine, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and CNBC.

Overview of American Hartford Gold’s Core Services

- Self-Directed Gold IRAs: American Hartford Gold helps customers convert existing retirement accounts, such as 401(k)s, 403(b)s, TSPs, or traditional IRAs, into self-directed IRAs backed by physical gold and silver. This service enables investors to diversify their portfolios with precious metals while preserving tax advantages.

- Direct Purchase of Precious Metals: Beyond retirement accounts, customers can buy gold and silver directly. American Hartford Gold offers the option to have these metals shipped to your doorstep or stored in a secure, certified facility.

The company partners with renowned global mints to provide premium gold coins and bars that meet strict IRS purity requirements (99.5% for gold and 99.9% for silver).

A standout feature is the company’s buyback program, which allows customers to sell their precious metals back at the best possible market prices. To sell your metals, reach out to your American Hartford Gold representative, who will provide a real-time market quote.

For those moving retirement funds into a gold IRA, American Hartford Gold provides a free IRA rollover service. Depending on the size of the investment, some customers may also enjoy waived storage and maintenance fees for up to three years.

Customer service is a key strength for American Hartford Gold. With over 5,000 five-star reviews, the company’s dedication to client satisfaction shines through. Its team of experienced precious metals experts supports customers at every step, from learning the basics to completing transactions, ensuring a smooth and confident experience, even for first-time investors.

American Hartford Gold’s Precious Metals IRAs enable investors to own physical gold and silver while maintaining the tax benefits of standard retirement accounts. To qualify for an IRA, the metals must meet stringent purity standards:

- Gold coins and bars must have at least 99.5% purity (.995 fineness).

- Silver products need a minimum of 99.9% purity (.999 fineness).

American Gold Eagles are an exception, allowed at 22-karat purity (.9167 fineness) due to unique government rules.

Not all precious metals are eligible for IRA investments. The tax code, under section 408(m), bans collectible coins, and including them could lead to tax penalties. To ensure adherence to regulations, American Hartford Gold offers only IRS-compliant products, such as American Eagles, Canadian Maple Leafs, and Australian Kangaroo coins.

Account Setup, Maintenance, and Storage Costs and Fees

American Hartford Gold offers promotions that can waive IRA fees for up to three years, depending on specific investment amounts. Overall, AHG’s fees are among the most competitive in the industry.

A custodian fee, charged by Strata Trust Company, is required when opening an account and annually thereafter:

- $75 for accounts valued at $100,000 or less.

- $125 for accounts valued at $100,001 or more.

A standard $100 annual storage fee applies for holding precious metals in an IRS-approved depository. This fee may vary based on account size or the types of metals stored. In certain cases, storage fees may be waived, as noted earlier.

You can start a gold IRA with a minimum investment of $10,000. IRS rules prohibit storing metals at home, so American Hartford Gold ensures your assets are kept in a secure, IRS-compliant, insured depository of your choice. The company recommends reputable options like Brinks Global Services and Delaware Depository for safe and compliant storage.

About Clute Journals: Investing

Clute Journals: Investing is a trusted source for retirement planning and investment insights. The platform delivers in-depth evaluations of gold IRAs, rollover process, as well as offers detailed guides on safeguarding wealth, managing inflation risks, and preparing for long-term financial security.

