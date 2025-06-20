EV Charging Station Market Accelerates on Green Mobility Wave – A USD 226.3 Billion Opportunity by 2031

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry Growth

Rise in adoption of electric vehicles and supportive government initiatives drive the global electric vehicle charging station market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐠-𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠), 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 (𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝟏, 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝟐, 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝟑), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏," the global electric vehicle charging station market was valued at $16.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $𝟐𝟐𝟔.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟎.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. An increase in electric vehicle population and a rise in vehicle standards fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging station market. China is taking continuous efforts in improving the electric vehicle charging infrastructure. For instance, China installed 284,000 public EV charging outlets in 2020, including 112,000 in December alone. China had over 800,000 publicly available EV charging outlets installed at the end of 2020 – up from 516,000 in 2019 and 300,000 in 2018. In Japan, automobile industry giants are forming partnerships to expand electric vehicle charging stations network across Japan, which supplements the market growth. For instance, in April 2022, Porsche Japan and Audi Japan formed a premium charging alliance business partnership to expand the 150kW rapid charging stations across Japan. This alliance will enable Porsche and Audi owners to utilize the 50 Porsche Turbocharger units at 41 locations and the 52 units nationwide from Audi Japan, by the end of 2022.The growth of the global electric vehicle charging station market is propelling, due to rise in adoption of electric vehicles owing to government initiatives. However, high cost of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and lack of standardization of current EV charging infrastructure are the factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, incorporation of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV charging stations is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.🔧 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐕 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞ABB Ltd.Webasto GroupSiemens AGSchneider Electric SEEaton Corporation PLCDelta Electronics Inc.BorgWarner Inc.General Electric CompanyPlugless Power Inc.Robert Bosch GmbHAeroVironment Inc.Moser Services Group𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙪𝙜-𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙚𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙙𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙩𝙝By mode of charging, the plug-in charging segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging station market, and is estimated to dominate the global wireless video surveillance market throughout the forecast period. The majority of electric vehicle stations are equipped with AC level 1 or 2 charging systems. These systems are preferred for charging electric vehicles at home as well as commercial areas. Charging stations at workplaces or different public locations may further strengthen the market for plug-in electric vehicle charging solutions for residential and commercial charging stations. However, the wireless charging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period, as wireless charging offers flexible operation for broad range of vehicles.𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡 3 𝙨𝙚𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝘾𝘼𝙂𝙍 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 2031By charging level, the level 3 segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.9% during the forecast period, as level 3 charging systems require expensive hardware, making their installations primarily suitable at public station only. However, the level 2 segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifth of the global EV charging station market, as this type of charging equipment is compatible with all the plug-in electric vehicles and electric vehicles.𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙚𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣'𝙨 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙚By end user, the residential segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global EV charging station market, and is expected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2031. Many drivers or owners of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles charge their vehicles overnight at home using AC level 1 or AC level 2 chargers. However, the commercial segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period. commercial charging stations are usually installed at workplaces, hotels, shopping malls, airports, business parks, and retail outlets. In addition, DC quick chargers are preferable at short-stop locales such as drugstores or convenience stores, as consumers make short stops at these places.𝘼𝙨𝙞𝙖-𝙋𝙖𝙘𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙚By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging station market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to higher adoption rates of smart mobility services, government regulations, increase in fuel prices, and rise in trend toward adopting non-fossil fuel-based vehicles. However, the market across Europe is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period, due to government initiatives to reduce the emission of harmful gases from internal combustion engine vehicles and advent of new range of electric vehicle. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy mode of charging, the wireless charging segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By charging level, the level 3 segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By end-user, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙧 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝙒𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙀𝙑 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/off-highway-electric-vehicle-market-A08770 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-carport-charging-station-market-A07888 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-charging-station-infrastructure-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

