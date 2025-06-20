Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 16.2% during the Forecast Period 2033

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

The rise of remote sensing, satellite data, and AI integration is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the " geographic information system (GIS) software market " was valued at $11.5 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $52.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2033.The geographic information system (GIS) software market encompasses the industry that provides specialized software tools designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and visualize geographic information. GIS software integrates spatial data with other data types to enable the creation of maps, 3D models, and visual analytics that help businesses and governments understand geographic relationships and make informed decisions. It allows users to display, query, and interpret geographic data to identify patterns, trends, and insights that would otherwise be difficult to recognize.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 231 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5259 GIS software is critical in sectors such as urban development, environmental monitoring, agriculture, transportation, and defense, as it helps to improve planning, forecasting, resource management, and operational efficiency. By leveraging satellite imagery, aerial photography, GPS, and sensor data, GIS systems assist in tasks like land-use planning, route optimization, natural disaster management, and infrastructure monitoring. The GIS market includes various software types, ranging from desktop-based solutions used for detailed analysis to cloud-based platforms offering more scalable and collaborative capabilities for users across organizations. The rise of real-time data integration, advanced analytics, and mobile GIS applications is further expanding the utility of GIS in diverse industries, making it an indispensable tool for spatial analysis and decision-making.The geographic information system (GIS) software market is undergoing significant technological advancements, transforming how spatial data is collected, analyzed, and applied across various sectors. A major trend shaping this evolution is the adoption of cloud computing. Cloud-based GIS solutions offer enhanced scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency over traditional desktop systems. They allow users to access geospatial data from any location, collaborate in real-time, and manage large datasets without the need for extensive on-premises infrastructure. As more enterprises and government bodies shift to cloud-based platforms, the demand for such GIS applications continues to rise, enabling improved data sharing and collaboration.Another key trend is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into GIS software. These technologies are streamlining data processing, refining spatial analysis, and boosting decision-making accuracy. AI and ML support advanced functions such as predictive modeling, anomaly detection, and pattern recognition, helping organizations extract deeper insights from their geospatial data. As a result, users can perform faster, more accurate analyses and make more informed predictions.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geographic-information-system-gis-software-market/purchase-options Real-time data integration is also redefining the GIS software landscape. The proliferation of IoT devices, real-time sensors, and GPS technology has enabled GIS platforms to process and visualize dynamic data streams instantly. This capability is especially valuable in fields like transportation, agriculture, and urban planning, where timely information is essential. It allows for better asset tracking, condition monitoring, and emergency response.Additionally, the growing use of 3D mapping and virtual reality (VR) is revolutionizing spatial data visualization. 3D GIS models offer more detailed and immersive views of geographic areas, aiding in urban development, environmental assessments, and construction planning. When combined with VR, users can interact with spatial data in entirely new ways, opening up advanced possibilities for analysis and decision-making. This trend is expected to accelerate as demand grows for innovative methods to visualize and understand complex geographic information.By component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the geographic information system software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to various applications of GIS software solutions, such as predictive analysis, analysis of customer behavior, pattern recognition modeling, and fraud detection that drive the segment growth. In addition, stringent environmental safety rules imposed by various governments are further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the services segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 16.9% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, due to the fact that GIS services are faster and cost-effective alternatives for enterprises with limited geospatial analysis needs which drives the segment growth in the geographic information system software market.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5259 By type, the desktop GIS segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the geographic information system software market revenue, as it offers powerful, comprehensive tools for spatial data analysis and is widely used by professionals in fields such as urban planning, environmental monitoring, and geospatial analysis. Desktop GIS systems are typically more robust and capable of handling complex datasets, making them ideal for large-scale projects that require detailed mapping and in-depth analysis, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the mobile GIS segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 17% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, due to the increasing need for real-time, on-the-go access to GIS data. With the rise of smartphones, tablets, and mobile devices, field workers and professionals use GIS applications outside of traditional office environments, which is driving the growth of this segment in the global geographic information system software market.By industry vertical, the smart cities segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-fourths of the geographic information system software market revenue, as GIS plays a crucial role in the development and management of smart cities. As cities become more connected and data-driven, GIS helps optimize urban planning, manage infrastructure, monitor traffic, and improve public services like waste management and water distribution, anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, the defense and intelligence segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, due to the increasing reliance on advanced geospatial intelligence for national security and defense operations. GIS software is critical for strategic planning, mapping conflict zones, managing military resources, and analyzing terrain data, driving the growth of this segment in the global GIS software market.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the geographic information system software market revenue, owing to increase in demand for automated spatial analytics, surge in transportation, rise in incident & disaster management, and improvement in decision making for businesses. This is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 32.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in mobility and surge in transportation, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5259 Leading Market Players: -L3Harris TechnologiesCaliper CorporationTrimble Inc.Autodesk, Inc.Hexagon ABPitney Bowes Inc.Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd.Bentley SystemsESRIGeneral Electric Co.Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Report:1. MENA Restaurant Management Software Market 2. Procurement Outsourcing Market Size About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.