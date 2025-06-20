Elevate Home Interiors with Sustainable Boho Decor and Stylish Furniture from Home and Soul

Bohemian Decor Mallorca Pendant Light Ibiza Pendant Light

Embrace Natural Elegance with Handcrafted Furniture and Decor Designed for Sustainable Living

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home and Soul, a leader in eco-friendly furniture and decor, is excited to announce the latest additions to its collection of boho-inspired decor and sustainable furniture . The new lineup blends natural materials with unique design, adding warmth, elegance, and personality to any space. From beautifully crafted pendant lights to versatile seating and storage solutions, each piece is designed to elevate interiors while staying true to sustainability principles.Natural Wooden Bar Stool For those looking to add a touch of rustic charm to their kitchen or bar area, the Natural Wooden Bar Stool provides both style and function. Handcrafted from durable natural wood, this stool is a perfect blend of earthy aesthetics and modern design. Ideal for creating an inviting, relaxed atmosphere, it offers a timeless addition to any home.Boho Natural Wall DecorThe Boho Natural Wall Decor brings nature's beauty to the walls. Crafted with intricate details and natural elements, this piece transforms any room into a serene retreat. Its bohemian design incorporates textures and patterns that add depth and character to living spaces, creating a balanced, laid-back vibe.Mallorca Pendant Light For those seeking to infuse a touch of elegance and soft lighting, the Mallorca Pendant Light delivers in both design and functionality. Its understated yet stunning design pairs well with various interiors, whether modern, eclectic, or bohemian. This pendant light brings a warm, inviting glow to any space, creating a cozy atmosphere for dining, living, or lounge areas.Ibiza Pendant LightInspired by the boho charm of Mediterranean islands, the Ibiza Pendant Light is a striking piece that combines rustic and refined elements. Its clean, minimalist design allows the light to blend seamlessly into any room while offering ample illumination, perfect for a variety of indoor or outdoor spaces. The combination of style and sustainability makes this pendant light an ideal choice for eco-conscious homeowners.Ivy Sustainable Natural Basket (Large & Medium)Storage solutions take on a new, eco-friendly look with the Ivy Sustainable Natural Baskets. Available in both large and medium sizes, these baskets are handwoven from sustainable materials, offering a perfect way to organize while adding a natural touch to any room. Their versatility makes them ideal for storing everything from blankets and toys to books and plants.Home and Soul’s latest collection invites those who value craftsmanship and sustainability to create spaces that reflect a connection with nature, comfort, and style. Each item has been thoughtfully designed to harmonize with boho-inspired aesthetics, making it the perfect choice for those looking to transform their homes into tranquil, stylish sanctuaries.About Home and SoulHome and Soul is a Dubai-based furniture and decor brand dedicated to offering high-quality, eco-friendly products that elevate the living experience. The brand specializes in creating timeless and functional furniture pieces that reflect an organic style, blending natural textures with modern design. Committed to sustainability, Home and Soul brings beautiful, lasting solutions to homes across the region.

