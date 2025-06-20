Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

June 20th, 2025

Press Release

Government Congratulates Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão on his 79th Birthday and Honours His Leadership in Serving the Country

The 9th Constitutional Government extends warm congratulations to Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão on the occasion of his 79th birthday, which is celebrated today, June 20th, 2025.

In commemorating this symbolic date, the Executive recognises the life journey of an indispensable figure in national history, whose leadership continues to guide Timor-Leste with determination, strategic vision, and a profound commitment to the well-being of all Timorese.

Since taking office as Prime Minister of the 9th Constitutional Government on July 1st, 2023, Kay Rala Xanana has guided the country into a new phase of structural reforms and international recognition. Under his leadership, the Government has reinstated the importance of good governance, the democratic rule of law, and investment in areas strategic to national development.

Domestically, the Government has introduced an extensive programme of reforms in the fields of public finance, justice, oil and mineral resources, civil service, and both central and local administration, prioritising efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

In the infrastructure sector, the 9th Constitutional Government resumed structural public investment with a plan to rehabilitate and construct roads, normalise riverbanks, improve water supply and sanitation, and extend the electricity grid. These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life for the population, reduce regional disparities, and stimulate local economic growth.

Economic diversification remains a priority, with concrete actions in various sectors, particularly agriculture, tourism, and the development of a blue economy policy. Efforts are underway to enhance agricultural productivity, expand digital connectivity, stimulate private investment, and support the national business sector, thereby creating jobs and fostering more sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

At the international level, the Government, led by Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, achieved Timor-Leste's integration into the World Trade Organisation (WTO), positioning the country as an open economic partner committed to multilateral rules. Within ASEAN, the Executive has consistently fulfilled the requirements outlined in the Roadmap for Full Membership, with the country's official entry into the regional organisation scheduled for October this year at the 47th ASEAN Summit.

Negotiations with international partners regarding the Greater Sunrise project are ongoing to ensure that oil resources directly benefit the country and reinforce its economic sovereignty.

On behalf of all members of the Government, the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, declares that, “on this special day, we pay tribute to the journey and leadership of Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who continues to inspire the country with his example of courage, dedication, and vision. Under his guidance, the 9th Constitutional Government has carried out structural reforms and an ambitious development agenda, always with an eye on the well-being of the Timorese people and the sovereign affirmation of Timor-Leste in the world.”

On this occasion, the 9th Constitutional Government reaffirms its commitment to the Prime Minister's strategic vision. It reiterates its determination, under his leadership, to continue working diligently to build a more just, resilient, and prosperous nation for all Timorese.

Happy birthday, Mr Prime Minister!