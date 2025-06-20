Governor Newsom vows to keep fighting as federal court rejects Trump’s military overreach

What you need to know: The Ninth Circuit rejected Trump’s sweeping claim that he can federalize the National Guard for any reason and avoid judicial scrutiny, even as it stayed an emergency district court order. This is a critical check on presidential overreach and confirmation that the President is not above the law.

