RE: US Route 2 and Faywood Rd, Grand Isle

US Route 2 and Faywood Rd in Grand Isle is now back open to two lanes of traffic. Please proceed slowly and with caution as the roadway opens.

 

Thank you

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Grand Isle Sheriffs Department

 

News Release Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 2 and Faywood Road in Grand Isle is down to one lane of traffic due to a multiple vehicle accident.  

 

There is no current estimate on how long the road will be down to one lane but updates will be provided accordingly.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

