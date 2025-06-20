RE: US Route 2 and Faywood Rd, Grand Isle

US Route 2 and Faywood Rd in Grand Isle is now back open to two lanes of traffic. Please proceed slowly and with caution as the roadway opens.

Thank you

Pam Knox PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT VSP Williston PSAP 3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495 802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Thursday, June 19, 2025 7:09 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: US Route 2 and Faywood Rd, Grand Isle

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.