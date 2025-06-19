Governor Stein, Secretary Lilley Attend Paris Air Show and Strengthen North Carolina’s Future in Flight

Raleigh, N.C.

On the heels of the largest jobs commitment in North Carolina’s history, Governor Josh Stein, North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina traveled to Paris to advocate for North Carolina with business leaders at the 55th edition of the Paris Air Show.

“North Carolina is first in flight, and we are the future of flight,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our state is the epicenter for aerospace innovation. Strengthening our relationship with international companies and expanding opportunity between North Carolina and France will allow our state to continue to soar to new horizons. We had a productive economic development trip telling the world why North Carolina is the best place to do business.”

“North Carolina’s network of businesses and strong economic infrastructure draw companies from across the world to invest in our state,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “The Paris Air Show has opened potential avenues for new companies to plant their roots in North Carolina and for existing companies to expand their operations as we continue to develop our state's world-class aerospace ecosystem.

The Paris Air Show is the world’s largest aerospace event that brings together companies and industry leaders from across the globe. The show boasts 2,500 exhibitors from 48 countries and 300,000 unique visitors.

North Carolina is home to approximately 400 aerospace companies that generate $88 billion in activity every year, including Airbus, a French company that employs more than 500 workers at its Kinston manufacturing facility. Last week, Governor Stein announced that JetZero will construct its new manufacturing hub at the Piedmont Triad International (PTI) Airport, bringing more than $4.7 billion and 14,000 jobs – the largest jobs commitment in state history.

JetZero represents one of several aerospace companies setting up shop at PTI, including Boom and HondaJet. North Carolina’s strong workforce continues to attract aerospace companies to the state and is growing with industry demand. Guilford Technical Community College has recently announced its own $35 million, 70,000-square-foot aviation training facility to train the next generation of aerospace employees with a groundbreaking set for this summer.

Over the last 10 years, 113 French companies announced projects in North Carolina, resulting in $439 million in investments and 1,200 new jobs in the state. More than 100 French companies operate in the state and employ 20,000 North Carolinians.