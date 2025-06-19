New Affordable Housing Units Open for Seniors in Saskatoon Through Federal and Provincial Funding

CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 19, 2025

Solving Canada’s housing crisis requires immediate action to address the urgent needs of Canadians. To provide seniors with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan announced today a $990,000 joint investment. The official opening of the Columbian Manor Expansion Phase V, developed by KC Charities, marks a significant step in providing safe, supportive homes for low-income seniors.

This project is adding 134 housing units for seniors in Saskatoon, including the development of 30 one-bedroom units, 20 fully accessible units and 10 barrier-free units for low-income seniors with limited mobility.

The developer, KC Charities, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in Saskatoon.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$990,000 in cost-matched funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) -Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative (SPI).

$ 340,000 from the City of Saskatoon.

$1,750,000 from KC Charities.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a home to call their own," Secretary of State (Rural Development) and Member of Parliament for Desneth Missinippi Churchill RiverBuckley Belanger said. " Thanks to our partnership with Saskatchewan through the National Housing Strategy, your federal government is helping to make that a reality for more seniors in Saskatoon. Safe, affordable, and accessible senior housing is a key part of our housing plan, making sure no one is left behind.”

"When we work together with community partners, we can support developments that make a real difference in the lives of Saskatchewan people," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Terry Jenson said. "The Columbian Manor project provides dignity, comfort and connection to seniors who have given so much to our communities."

"The City of Saskatoon is proud to support the expansion of Columbian Manor, which reflects our ongoing commitment to building a more inclusive and caring community," Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block said. "This partnership with KC Charities and other orders of government helps ensure that seniors in Saskatoon have access to safe, affordable housing and the support they need to thrive."

"A place to call home, where comfort meets affordability, and every senior is valued, respected, and cared for," KC Charities Inc Executive Director of Operations Norma Denis said.

Quick facts:

The NHS is a 10 plus year, $115 plus billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of March 2025, the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. TheCanada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

The Rental Development Program (RDP) provides one-time capital funding in the form of a forgivable loan to assist in the development of affordable rental housing units for households with low incomes. The RDP is funded by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC).

KC Charities is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in Saskatoon. Since 2007, it has worked with government and community partners to develop over 150 affordable housing units, helping seniors live independently in a caring and inclusive environment.

Associated Links:

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

